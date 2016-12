Eugene “Pete” Blair, age 94, of Elizabethtown, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. CST Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jim Blair will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jaggers Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST on Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. Friday until time of services.