Cougars put Bears in early hibernation


Staff Report

Courtesy photo The Grayson County tennis squads gather for a group photo.


Courtesy photo Kari Green takes a swing.


Courtesy photo Grant Manion


Courtesy photo Claire Elmore smacks the tennis ball.


The Grayson County Cougar tennis teams defeated the Butler County Bears in matches held on Tuesday, April 25. Both the boys and girls teams defeated Butler County with an overall score of 8-1.

Boys Singles

Miles Hornbeck (GC) defeated Brennan Grubb (BC), 6-3, 2-6, 10-4; Grant Manion (GC) defeated Hagen Moore (BC), 8-5; Nathan Mattingly (GC) defeated Austin Phelps (BC), 8-1; Mason Galloway (GC) defeated Sam Rice (BC), 8-0; Keegan Sharp (GC) defeated Landon Binion (BC), 8-0; Chase Richardson (GC) defeated Dawson Deel (BC), 8-0.

Boys Doubles

Maxton Cummings and Spencer Cannon (GC) defeated Hagen Moore and Austin Phelps (BC), 8-0; Soloman Flener and Keegen Grubb (BC) defeated Nathan Clemons and Tanner Edwards (GC), 8-2; Ben Rogers and Dimitri Cayro (GC) defeated Dawson Deel and Andrew Gill (BC), 8-1.

These matches bring the Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 14-2.

Girls Singles

Bailey Decker (GC) defeated Jasmine Greger (BC), 8-2; Delaney Embry (BC) defeated Madison Edwards (GC), 8-5; Claire Elmore (GC) defeated Dalys Bishop (BC), 8-3; Jasmine Smart (GC) defeated Kate Manning (BC), 8-0; Kari Green (GC) defeated Bregley Shumway (BC), 8-0; Kennedy Childress (GC) defeated Matilde Bolbotto (BC), 8-4

Girls Doubles

Jasmine Smart and Kari Green (GC) defeated Jasmine Greger and Delaney Embry (BC), 8-2; Claire Elmore and Mallory O’Neil (GC) defeated Dalys Bishop and Kate Manning (BC), 8-4; Bailey Richardson and Hailey Woosley (GC) defeated Sully Shumway and Matilde Balbotto (BC), 8-4.

These matches bring the Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 14-2.

