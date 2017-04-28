Tennis faces off against Apollo, OC

Rainy conditions forced the Cougar tennis teams inside to defeat Apollo on Saturday, April 22.

The Grayson County Cougar tennis team defeated Apollo, 7-2. The results from those matches are as follows:

Boys Singles

Parker Collignon (AP) defeated Isaac Jarboe (GC), 6-4, 6-2; Miles Hornbeck (GC) defeated Evan Tidwell (AP), 8-5; Spencer Sharp (GC) defeated Dakota Hoagland (AP), 8-0; Lincoln Nichols (GC) defeated Michael Champman (AP), 8-3; Maxton Cummings (GC) defeated Ryan Ash (AP), 8-1; Spencer Cannon (GC) defeated Sage Smith (AP), 8-0.

Boys Doubles

Parker Collignon and Evan Tidwell (AP) defeated Lincoln Nichols and Spencer Sharp (GC), 8-1; Spencer Cannon and Maxton Cummings (GC) defeated Dakota Hoagland and Michael Champman (AP), 8-1; Grant Manion and Mason Galloway (GC) defeated Ryan Ash and Sage Smith (AP), 8-2.

These matches bring the Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 13-1.

The Grayson County Lady Cougar tennis team also defeated Apollo, 6-3.

Girls Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) defeated Jenna Payne (AP), 6-1, 6-0; Bailey Decker (GC) defeated Precious Lea (AP), 8-6; Kandler Lindsey (GC) defeated Kate Bowley (AP), 8-2; Kourtnee Hayes (GC) defeated Mary Dane (AP), 8-3; Mackenzie Edwards (GC) defeated Olivia Wright (AP), 8-5; Ashton Frantz (AP) defeated Sydney Rogers (GC), 8-0.

Girls Doubles

Kourtnee Hayes and Mackenzie Edwards (GC) defeated Olivia Wright and Ashton Frantz (AP), 6-3, 6-0; Mary Dane and Jenna Payne (AP) defeated Kandler Lindsey and Sydney Rogers (GC), 8-1; Lynzy Schwartz and Kate Bowley (AP) defeated Madison Edwards and Jasmine Smart (GC), 9-8, 7-4; Bailey Decker and Claire Elmore (GC) defeated Kate Bowley and Ashlon Frantz (AP), 8-4.

These matches bring the Lady Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 12-2.

Two days later, on Monday, April 24, the Grayson County tennis teams faced off against visiting Owensboro Catholic.

The Cougar tennis team fell to Owensboro Catholic, 5-4. The results of the boys matches are as follows:

Boys Singles

Caleb Buckman (OC) defeated Spencer Sharp (GC), 6-1, 6-1; Isaac Jarboe (GC) defeated Will James (OC), 6-2, 6-2; J.T. Hayden (OC) defeated Miles Hornbeck (GC), 8-4, Lincoln Nichols (GC) defeated Aaron Buckman (OC), 8-6; Spencer Cannon (GC) defeated Keaton Durham (OC), 8-5; Sammy Clore (OC) defeated Maxton Cummings (GC), 8-6.

Boys Doubles

Sammy Clore and Keaton Durham (OC) defeated Spencer Sharp and Lincoln Nichols (GC), 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; J.T. Hayden and Aaron Buckman (OC) defeated Isaac Jarboe and Miles Hornbeck (GC), 7-5, 6-4; Maxton Cummings and Spencer Cannon (GC) defeated Will James and Will Dawzer (OC), 8-0.

These matches bring the Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 13-2.

The Lady Cougars defeated Owensboro Catholic, 5-4.

Girls Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) defeated Caroline O’Nan (OC), 6-1, 6-0; Bailey Decker (GC) defeated Alyssa Gatten (OC), 7-5, 7-6, 7-4; Sarah Brown (OC) defeated Kourtnee Hayes (GC), 8-2; Mackenzie Edwards (GC) defeated Sarah Englert (OC), 8-4; Sarah Kate Young (OC) defeated Kandler Lindsey (GC), 8-3; Ashley Fulkerson (OC) defeated Sydney Rogers (GC), 8-4.

Girls Doubles

Kourtnee Hayes and Mackenzie Edwards (GC) defeated Sarah Englert and Ashley Fulkerson (OC), 4-6, 6-0, 10-2; Sarah Brown and Sarah Kate Young (OC) defeated Kandler Lindsey and Sydney Rogers (GC), 7-5, 6-4; Bailey Decker and Madison Edwards (GC) defeated Meredith Stiff and Alyssa Gatten (OC), 8-0.

These matches bring the Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 13-2.