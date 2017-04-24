Cougar Tennis falls to Owensboro Catholic

The Grayson County High School Cougar Tennis teams fell to top Regional contender Owensboro Catholic last week.

The results from the matches, held on Wednesday, April 19 at Moreland Park, are as follows:

Boys Singles

Caleb Buckmen (OC) def. Isaac Jarboe (GC), 6-0, 6-1; Will James (OC) def. Miles Hornbeck (GC), 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; J.T. Hayden (OC) defeated Spencer Sharp (GC), 8-2; Aaron Buckman (OC) def. Lincoln Nichols (GC), 8-2; Keaton Durham (OC) def. Maxton Cummings (GC), 8-4; and Sammy Clore (OC) def. Spencer Cannon (GC), 8-5.

Boys Doubles

J.T. Hayden and Aaron Buckman (OC) def. Spencer Sharp and Lincoln Nichols (GC), 6-2, 6-1; Sammy Clore and Keaton Durham (OC) def. Maxton Cummings and Spencer Cannon (GC), 6-0, 6-0; and Will Danzer and Jonah McCormack (OC) def. Isaac Jarboe and Nathan Mattingly (GC), 8-1.

These matches bring the Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 12-1.

Girls Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) def. Caroline O’Nan (OC), 7-5, 6-4; Bailey Decker (GC) def. Meredith Stifl (OC), 7-6, (7-4), 6-0; Sarah Brown (OC) def. Mackenzie Edwards (GC), 8-2; Sarah Englert (OC) def. Kourtnee Hayes (GC), 8-2; Sarah Kate Young (OC) def. Kandler Lindsey (GC), 8-4; Ashley Fulkerson (OC) def. Sydney Rogers (GC), 8-4; and, in an exhibition match, Madison Edwards (GC) def. Ashley Fulkerson (OC), 8-0.

Girls Doubles

Sarah Brown and Sarah Kate Young (OC) def. Mackenzie Edwards and Kourtnee Hayes (GC), 7-5, 6-0; Sarah Englert and Sarah Kate Young (OC) def. Kandler Lindsey and Sydney Rogers (GC), 6-1, 6-1; and Grace Gorby and Bailey Decker (GC) def. Madalyn Hyland and A. Gatten (OC), 8-2.

These matches bring the Lady Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 11-2.

Previously, on Wednesday, March 29, the JV Cougar Tennis teams faced off against Greenwood at Greenwood High School.

The results from those matches are as follows:

JV Boys Singles

George Loghrin (GW) def. Chase Richardson (GC), 8-0; Will Parks (GW) def. Mason Galloway (GC), 9-7; Chris French (GW) def. Nathan Clemons (GC), 8-1; Jack Robey (GW) def. Dimitri Cayro (GC), 8-4; Dillion Dethridge (GW) def. Ben Rogers (GC), 6-1; and Carson Hunt (GW) def. Tanner Edwards (GC), 6-0.

JV Boys Doubles

George Loghrin and Will Parks (GW) def. Chase Richardson and Mason Galloway (GC), 8-2; Chris French and Dillion Dethridge (GW) def. Nathan Clemons and Dimitri Cayro (GC), 8-4; and Jack Robey and Carson Hunt (GW) def. Ben Rogers and Tanner Edwards (GC), 6-0.

These matches bring the JV Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 3-1.

JV/Middle Girls Singles

Kate Young (GW) def. Claire Elmore (GC), 8-1; Jasmine Smart (GC) def. Maddie Barker (GW), 8-1; Kari Green (GC) def. Harper Popowell (GW), 8-2; Kennedy Childress (GC) def. Kati Marquardt (GW), 8-4; Michelle Zheng (GW) def. Mallory O’Neal (GC), 8-4; and Jenn Zheng (GW) def. Bailey Richardson (GC), 8-1.

JV/Middle Girls Doubles

Jasmine Smart and Kari Green (GC) def. Kate Young and Maddie Barker (GW), 8-0; Claire Elmore and Kennedy Childress (GC) def. Kati Marquardt and Michelle Zheng (GW), 8-4; and Mallory O’Neal and Bailey Richardson (GC) def. Harper Popowell and Jenn Zheng (GW), 8-5.

These matches bring the JV/Middle Lady Cougars’ overall win-loss record to 4-0.

