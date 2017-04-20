Tennis faces O’boro Sr., Meade, Daviess

The Grayson County Tennis teams have triumphed over multiple challenges in recent weeks.

First, on Monday, April 10, the Cougars faced off against their Regional rival, Owensboro Senior. The results from those matches are as follows:

Boys Singles

Isaac Jarboe (GC) def. Dylan Mather (OHS), 6-2, 6-2; Paul Iracane (OHS) def. Lincoln Nichols (GC), 6-1, 6-1; Spencer Sharp (GC) def. Jack Iracane (OHS), 8-0; Miles Hornbeck (GC) def. AJ Iracane (OHS), 8-0; Maxton Cummings (GC) def. Will Clark (OHS), 8-2; Spencer Cannon (GC) def. Clayton Rhodes (OHS), 8-0.

Exhibition Singles:

Keegan Sharp (GC) def. Clayton Rhodes (OHS), 7-5; Chase Richardson (GC) def. Isaac Nalley (OHS), 8-6.

Boys Doubles

Lincoln Nichols & Spencer Sharp (GC) def. Paul Iracane & Jack Iracane (OHS), 6-2, 6-4; Dylan Mather & AJ Iracane (OHS) def. Miles Hornbeck & Spencer Cannon (GC), 7-6, (7-2), 6-2; Nathan Mattingly & Grant Manion (GC) def. Will Clark & Dylan Rogers (OHS), 9-7.

Exhibition Doubles:

Mason Galloway & Dimitri Cayro (GC) def. Dylan Rogers & Clayton Rhodes (OHS), 8-0; Nathan Clemons & Ben Rogers (GC) def. Isaac Nalley & Will Clark (OHS), 6-1; Clayton Rhodes & Dylan Rogers (OHS) def. Tanner Edwards & Mason VanMeter (GC), 6-1.

Girls Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) def. Madison Ellis (OHS), 6-0, 6-1; Bailey Decker (GC) def. Lauren Floyd (OHS), 6-0, 6-2; Kourtnee Hayes (GC) def. Olivia Dickinson (OHS), 8-1; Mackenzie Edwards (GC) def. Anantay Bowling (OHS), 8-0; Kandler Lindsey (GC) def. Lindsey Williams (OHS), 8-3; Sydney Rogers (GC) def. Mary Grace Hemingway (OHS), 8-3; Claire Elmore (GC) def. Ann Lawton (OHS), 8-3; Kennedy Childress (GC) def. Lexi Schuckleft, 8-2; Ann Watson (OHS) def. Bailey Richardson (GC), 8-5.

Girls Doubles

Kourtnee Hayes & Mackenzie Edwards (GC) def. Anantay Bowling & Lindsey Williams (OHS), 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Rogers & Kandler Lindsey (GC) def. Lauren Floyd & Olivia Dickinson (OHS), 6-2, 6-2; Jasmine Smart & Madison Edwards (GC) def. Madison Ellis & Ann Lawton Watson, 8-1; Mallory O’Neal & Hailey Woosley (GC) def. Mary Grace Hemingway & Lexi Schuckleft (OHS), 8-5.

The Cougars then faced off against Meade County on Thursday, April 13. The results from those matches are as follows:

Boys Singles

Parker Bradley (MC) def. Isaac Jarboe (GC), 6-0, 6-0; Miles Hornbeck (GC) def. Ethan Whelan (MC), 6-1, 6-2; Spencer Sharp (GC) def. Liam Reff, 8-1; Maxton Cummings (GC) def. Zach Cherry (MC), 8-1; Lincoln Nichols (GC) def. Cade Miller (MC), 8-0; Spencer Cannon (GC) def. Caleb Broughton (MC), 8-0; Nathan Mattingly (GC) def. Anthony Combs (MC), 8-0; Mason Galloway (GC) def. Caleb Broughton (MC), 8-1; Chase Richardson (GC) def. Josh Reff (MC), 8-3; Nathan Clemons (GC) def. Anthony Combs (MC), 9-7.

Boys Doubles

Spencer Sharp & Lincoln Nichols (GC) def. Tucker Bradley & Ethan Whelan (MC), 6-0, 6-2; Maxton Cummings & Spencer Cannon (GC) def. Lian Reff & Zach Cherry (MC), 6-1, 6-2; Grant Manion & Keegan Sharp (GC) def. Cade Miller & Caleb Broughton (MC), 8-1; Anthony Combs & Cade Miller (MC) def. Dimitri Cayro & Tanner Edwards (GC), 8-5.

Girls Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) def. Brigid DeVries (MC), 6-1, 6-1; Colby Dupin (MC) def. Bailey Decker (GC), 7-5, 6-2; Kourtnee Hayes (GC) def. Jacque Arens (MC), 8-4; Mackenzie Edwards (GC) def. Madeline Beavin (MC), 8-2; Kandler Lindsey (GC) def. Heather Cook (MC), 8-0; Sydney Rogers (GC) def. Cara Miller (MC), 8-3.

Girls Doubles

Kourtnee Hayes & Mackenzie Edwards (GC) def. Brigid DeVries & Colby Dupin (MC), 6-4, 6-7, (4-7), 10-2; Kandler Lindsey & Sydney Rogers (GC) def. Jacque Arens & Madeline Beavin (MC), 7-6, (7-5), 6-4; Madison Edwards & Claire Elmore (GC) def. Heather Cook & Caitlyn Calarco (MC), 8-6.

Lastly, on Friday, April 14, Grayson County competed against Daviess County. The results from those matches are as follows:

Boys Singles

Isaac Jarboe (GC) def. George Halse (DC), 6-0, 7-6, (10-4); Satya Moolani (DC) def. Miles Hornbeck (GC), 6-4, 6-2; Spencer Sharp (GC) def. Chris Salamah (DC), 8-6; Lincoln Nichols (GC) def. Dylan McDuffee (DC), 8-3; Maxton Cummings (GC) def. Mitchell Logan (DC), 8-2; Spencer Cannon (GC) def. Camden Clark (DC), 8-3.

Boys Doubles

Lincoln Nichols & Spencer Sharp (GC) def. George Halse & Chris Salamah (DC), 6-2, 6-3; Maxton Cummings & Spencer Cannon (GC) def. Satya Moolani & Dylan McDuffee (DC), 6-4, 1-6, 10-4; Nathan Mattingly & Grant Manion (GC) def. Elliott Wells & Logan Mitchelle (DC), 7-5, 6-0.

Girls Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) def. Charly Hayden (DC), 6-0, 6-0; Bailey Decker (GC) def. Grace Thacker (DC), 6-1, 6-1; Bailey Hume (DC) def. Kourtnee Hayes (GC), 8-0; Mackenzie Edwards (GC) def. Jaclyn Hume (DC), 8-5; Kandler Lindsey (GC) def. Jay Beth Whitner (DC), 8-5; Sydney Rogers (GC) def. Mazie Coomes (DC), 8-5.

Girls Doubles

Jaclyn Hume & Bailey Hume (DC) def. Kourntee Hayes & Mackenzie Edwards (GC), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Kandler Lindsey & Sydney Rogers (GC) def. Grace Thacker & Charly Hayden (DC), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Grace Gorby & Bailey Decker (GC) def. Joy Beth Whitmer & Mazie Coomes (DC), 8-3.

Lady Cougar Exhibition Match Victories:

Kennedy Childress, 8-2; Jasmine Smart, 8-2; Bailey Richardson, 8-2; Claire Elmore, 8-1; Mackenzie Edwards, 8-0; Hailey Woosley, 8-1.

Courtesy photo Spencer Sharp and Lincoln Nichols compete in a doubles match. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Sharp-and-Nichols.jpg Courtesy photo Spencer Sharp and Lincoln Nichols compete in a doubles match. Courtesy photo GCHS Senior Bailey Decker plays at Meade County. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bailey-Decker.jpg Courtesy photo GCHS Senior Bailey Decker plays at Meade County.