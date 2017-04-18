Tennis program trains in Florida

The tennis program has gotten off to a promising start in 2017, and much of this early success is credited to the off-season preparation during the summer and fall months.

To encourage players to grow and develop skills and mechanics, an improvement plan is constructed to earn a special reward.

This year, for spring break (April 2-April 7), the tennis team traveled to Pensacola Beach, FL, where members trained at the Roger Scott Tennis Center.

To punch a ticket on the bus, players had to put forth an honest effort to improve, with many hours training on the court. (Players had to earn 60 points).

The professional tennis instruction was primarily focused on keeping players sharp and shaping mechanical deficiencies, such as stroke mechanics.

The squad also spent a lot of time working on doubles strategy and tips, as well as court awareness and developing a partnership in doubles communication.

The benefits and advantages of this trip will be demonstrated through players’ on-court performance as they approach phase 2 of the season, “putting the pieces” together for tournament play.

Courtesy photo The Cougar Tennis Squad’s beach time. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Beach-Time.jpg Courtesy photo The Cougar Tennis Squad’s beach time. Courtesy photo Kandler Lindsey and Sydney Rogers during on-court tennis instruction. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Lindsey-and-Rogers.jpg Courtesy photo Kandler Lindsey and Sydney Rogers during on-court tennis instruction. Courtesy photo The Cougar Tennis Squad had three hours of professional tennis instruction daily, including one-and-a-half hours with Coach Vincent. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Daily-Instruction.jpg Courtesy photo The Cougar Tennis Squad had three hours of professional tennis instruction daily, including one-and-a-half hours with Coach Vincent. Courtesy photo Team Leader Bailey Decker, Lincoln Nichols, Claire Elmore, Nathan Mattingly, and Ben Rogers participate in a sandcastle sculpting contest during their Florida training. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Sand-Sculpture-Contest.jpg Courtesy photo Team Leader Bailey Decker, Lincoln Nichols, Claire Elmore, Nathan Mattingly, and Ben Rogers participate in a sandcastle sculpting contest during their Florida training.