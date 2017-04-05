Tennis teams face Butler, SW, Greenwood

Staff Report

The Grayson County Varsity and Junior Varsity Tennis teams faced tough challenges from Butler County, South Warren, and Greenwood last week.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Grayson County Boys and Girls Varsity Tennis teams defeated the visiting Butler County.

Boys Varsity Singles

Isaac Jarboe (GC) def. Breanna Grubb (BC) 6-2, 6-3; Spencer Sharp (GC) def. Hagen Moore (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Maxton Cummings (GC) def. Austin Phelps (BC) 6-1, 6-0; Miles Hornbeck (GC) def. Sam Rice (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Grant Manion (GC) def. Landon Binion (BC) 8-1; Nathan Mattingly (GC) def. Dawson Deel (BC) 8-0; Mason Galloway (GC) def. Dawson Deel (BC) 8-2.

Boys Varsity Doubles

Spencer Sharp & Lincoln Nichols (GC) def. B. Grubb & Hagan Moore (BC) 6-1, 6-2; Spencer Cannon & Maxton Cummings (GC) def. Solomon Flener & Keagan Grubb (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Keegan Sharp & Chase Richardson (GC) def. Deel & Binion (BC) 8-2.

Girls Varsity Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) def. Jasmine Greagor (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Bailey Decker (GC) def. Delaney Embry (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Kandler Lindsey (GC) def. Ashley Mudd (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Rogers (GC) def. Dalys Bishop (BC) 6-2, 6-2; Madison Edwards (GC) def. Katie Manning (BC) 6-1, 6-0; Claire Elmore (GC) def. Breyley Shummey (BC) 8-1.

Girls Varsity Doubles

Kourtnee Hayes & Mackenzie Edwards (GC) def. Greagor & Embry (BC) 6-0, 6-2; Sydney Rogers & Kandler Lindsey (GC) def. Mudd & Bishop (BC) 6-0, 6-2; Jasmine Smart & Kennedy Childress (GC) def. Manning & Maltide Balboto (BC) 8-1.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Grayson County Boys and Girls Varsity Tennis teams faced off against South Warren at Kereiakes Park.

Boys Varsity Singles

Spencer Sharp (GC) def. Luke Wininger (SW) 6-1, 6-2; Lincoln Nichols (GC) def. Jonah Smith (SW) 6-1, 6-2; Maxton Cummings (GC) def. Cadan Stephanzie (SW) 6-0, 6-2; Grant Manion (GC) def. Brandon Stephanzie (SW) 8-2; Keegan Sharp (GC) def. Jake Taylor (SW) 8-0.

Boys Varsity Doubles

Spencer Cassady & Adam Riley (SW) def. Isaac Jarboe & Spencer Cannon (GC) 6-4, 3-6, 4-10; Miles Hornbeck & Nathan Mattingly (GC) def. Aaron Cassady & Chessman Robbins (SW) 7-5, 7-5.

Girls Varsity Singles

Grace Gorby (GC) def. Alexis Lindsey (SW) 6-2, 6-3; Bailey Decker (GC) def. Natalia Quesada (SW) 7-6, (7-1), 6-0; Madison Edwards (GC) def. Madison Feria (SW) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls Varsity Doubles

Natalie Noble & Sydney Cassady (SW) def. Mackenzie Edwards & Kourtnee Hayes (GC) 4-6, 2-6; Deanna Taylor & Madison Pardue (SW) def. Kandler Lindsey & Sydney Rogers (GC) 6-7, (5-7), 2-6.

Also on March 29, the Grayson County Boys and Girls Junior Varsity Tennis teams faced off against Greenwood High School.

Boys Junior Varsity Singles

George Loghrin (GW) def. Chase Richardson (GC) 0-8; Will Parks (GW) def. Mason Galloway (GC) 7-9; Chris French (GW) def. Nathan Clemons (GC) 1-8; Jack Robey (GW) def. Dimitri Cayro (GC) 4-8; Dillion Dethridge (GW) def. Ben Rogers (GC) 1-6; Carson Hunt (GW) def. Tanner Edwards (GC) 0-6.

Boys Junior Varsity Doubles

George Loghrin & Will Parks (GW) def. Chase Richardson & Mason Galloway (GC) 2-8; Chris French & Dillion Dethridge (GW) def. Nathan Clemons & Dimitri Cayro 4-8; Jack Robey & Carson Hunt (GW) def. Ben Rogers & Tanner Edwards (GC) 9-6.

Girls Junior Varsity Singles

Kate Young (GW) def. Claire Elmore (GC) 1-8; Jasmine Smart (GC) def. Maddie Barker (GW) 8-1; Kari Green (GC) def. Harper Popowell (GW) 8-2; Kennedy Childress (GC) def. Kati Marquardt (GW) 8-4; Michelle Zheng (GW) def. Mallory O’Neal (GC) 4-8; Jenn Zheng (GW) def. Bailey Richardson (GC) 1-8.

Girls Junior Varsity Doubles

Jasmine Smart & Kari Green (GC) def. Kate Young & Maddie Barker (GW) 8-0; Claire Elmore & Kennedy Childress (GC) def. Kati Marquardt & Michelle Zheng (GW) 8-4; Mallory O’Neal & Bailey Richardson (GC) def. Harper Popowell & Jenn Zheng (GW) 8-5.