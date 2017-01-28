Young Lady Cougars win a pair

A bitter rivalry exists between the girls’ freshman and JV teams of Grayson and Edmonson counties, and the latest chapter played out Thursday evening in Brownsville with Grayson County taking both ends of the doubleheader.

In the opener, the freshman girls led from start to finish as they defeated the young LadyCats 42-36. In the JV game, playing with the same cast of characters, the Lady Cougars smothered the LadyCats 30-16.

Freshman Game

These same two teams fought it out for dominance as middle schoolers, usually with Edmonson County coming out on top. In an earlier meeting at Grayson County, the freshman LadyCats prevailed 33-21.

This time around was different, though, as the Lady Cougars quickly jumped out to an early, 7-2 lead following a lay-in by Kenzie Renfrow at the 3:28 mark.

The LadyCats were able to trim the lead to three points, 9-6 with 2:14 left in the period, but Renfrow scored with 1:58 left, then Laura Vincent buried a three at the buzzer to give the Lady Cougars a 14-6 lead at the start of the second period.

Grayson County extended its lead to nine points, 17-8 following 1-of-2 at the line by Bailey Snyder. Jenna Nash’s three-pointer with 1:52 left pushed the lead to 10 points, 22-12 and the Lady Cougars maintained that lead at the half, 24-14.

Matte Milam opened the scoring in the third quarter with a three-pointer to give the Lady Cougars a 13-point advantage, 27-14, but the LadyCats answered with back-to-back threes from Mia Goad and Katie Lindsey to cut the margin to seven points, 27-20 at the 3:52 mark.

Another Lindsey three with 2:26 left to play cut the Lady Cougar lead even further, four points at 29-25. Grayson County led by five points, 32-27 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Lauren Ballance scored for Edmonson County opening the final period and the lead was down to three points, 32-29, but Renfrow buried a three at the 5:34 mark to make it 35-29, and the LadyCats called a timeout.

Neither team would score over the next three minutes, but Renfrow was fouled on two straight possessions and hit all four free throws to move the lead back up to 10 points, 39-29 with 2:29 left to play.

The LadyCats would not go quietly, though. Five straight points cut the lead to five points, 39-34 with 44 seconds left, then a Ballance lay-in with 25 seconds left cut it to four, 40-36.

Renfrow added two more free throws with 19 seconds remaining and that closed out the scoring in the game. Ballance led the LadyCats with 11 points.

Renfrow led all scorers in the game with 18 points, and she added five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Vincent scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds.

Kandler Lindsey and Jenna Nash both finished with six points, and Lindsey led the team on the boards with seven rebounds. Snyder completed the Lady Cougar scoring with two points and she added five rebounds as well.

JV Game

In a low-scoring affair, the Lady Cougars used some shut-down defense in the second quarter to take control of the game.

After the first period ended in a 6-6 tie, the Lady Cougars scored first in the second quarter to go up by two. Goad hit a 15-footer at the 5:17 mark to tie the score one last time at 8-8.

Grayson County would then score the last six points of the period to lead 14-8 at the half. Edmonson County had 10 possessions in the period and could manage just one basket and three turnovers.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Renfrow with 2:50 left in the third quarter gave Grayson County a 10-point lead, 20-10. They led by eight, 20-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

The LadyCats’ Emma Rose Vincent scored on a put-back basket to start the final period and the lead was down to just six points, 20-14.

But the LadyCats would not score again until there was just over a minute left to play. In the mean time, the Lady Cougars scored six unanswered points and led by 12 points, 26-14 at the 1:53 mark.

Renfrow led all scorers in the game with 12 points and she added seven rebounds. Snyder scored eight and added five rebounds and two steals.

Vincent scored seven points and also had seven rebounds. Jenna Nash scored two points and added three rebounds. Kandler Lindsey had one point to complete the scoring and she led the Lady Cougars on the glass with eight rebounds.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Snyder drove past her defender on her way to the basket. Snyder had two points in the freshman girls’ 42-36 win, then had eight in the JV’s 30-16 win at Edmonson County on Thursday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bailey-5.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Snyder drove past her defender on her way to the basket. Snyder had two points in the freshman girls’ 42-36 win, then had eight in the JV’s 30-16 win at Edmonson County on Thursday. Kandler Lindsey applied defensive pressure in the corner early in the freshman girls’ win at Edmonson County on Thursday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kandler.jpg Kandler Lindsey applied defensive pressure in the corner early in the freshman girls’ win at Edmonson County on Thursday. Jenna Nash defended Edmonson County’s Katie Lindsey near the half-court line http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jenna-1.jpg Jenna Nash defended Edmonson County’s Katie Lindsey near the half-court line Freshman coach Chelsea Pharris strategized with her team near the end of their 42-36 win Thursday evening at Edmonson County. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chelsea.jpg Freshman coach Chelsea Pharris strategized with her team near the end of their 42-36 win Thursday evening at Edmonson County.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

