Cougars snare Tigers again, 51-41

For the second time in their home-and-home series this season, the Grayson County Cougars beat Breckinridge County 51-41 last Tuesday evening at the Cougar Den. The Cougars had beaten Breck 41-39 in Harned back in December.

This time around, the Cougars put three players into double figures and nearly led from start to finish. Sophomore Caleb Ray was the first man off the bench for the Cougars and he wound up leading the team with 14 points, including four three-pointers, and adding three rebounds.

Senior Trey Goff and sophomore Josh Embry both scored 12 points for the Cougars. Goff, who also hit four three-pointers, added four rebounds and three assists, while Embry contributed three boards and a steal.

Breck’s Korey Miller opened the scoring for the Tigers with a three-pointer just 16 seconds into the game to put his team in front 3-0. That would turn out to be the Tigers’ only lead of the night.

Goff answered with a three at 7:22 to ignite a 9-0 Cougar run that saw them leading 9-3 following a lay-in by Embry at the 3:33 mark.

A three-pointer by Breck’s Kobe Poole with 2:15 left in the first period cut the Cougar lead to just two points, 11-9, when the Cougars put their stamp on the game. Back-to-back threes from Goff and Bailey Logsdon pushed the lead to eight points, 17-9, and when Ray hit another three with 32 seconds left, the Cougars led by 11 points, 20-9, and the Tigers called a timeout.

Back on the floor, the Tigers missed a shot at their end. Conner Schultz rebounded the miss and got the ball up the floor to Ray, who had just enough time to bury another three before the buzzer, and suddenly the Cougars led by 14 points, 23-9 heading into the second quarter.

As hot as they were in the first period, the Cougars were equally cold in the second as they could manage just four points. But the Tigers could score just eight of their own, so the Cougars still led by 10 points, 27-17 at the half.

Grayson County outscored Breck 11-6 at the start of the third quarter and with 4:57 left in the period held their largest lead of the night, 15 points at 38-23.

But if the Cougars thought the game was over they needed to think again. The Cougars closed out the period with six empty possessions and the Tigers took advantage to score 12 unanswered points to close the gap to just three points, 38-35 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back threes from Ray and Goff near the start of the final period pushed the Cougar lead up to seven points, 44-37 at the 5:34 mark. The two teams then went more than three minutes without scoring before the Cougars got four bonus free throws from Ray and Schultz to pretty much ice things at 48-37 with 1:21 remaining.

Cody Lohden led the TIgers in scoring with 14 points.

Logsdon finished his night with five points and he added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Schultz completed the scoring with six points and he led the team on the boards with nine rebounds.

In JV action, after leading at the half and staying with the Tigers through the middle of the third quarters, Grayson County gave up a 13-2 run at the end of the period and the Tigers went on to take a 57-38 win.

Freshman Nolan Shartzer led all scorers in the game with 21 points, including 12-of-15 at the foul line. Cameron Wells scored 11 points, while three players, Rylee Shoemaker, D. J. Turner and Spencer Cannon all had two points to round out the scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon threw and entry pass into the post, where Josh Embry awaited the ball. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bailey-2-Josh.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon threw and entry pass into the post, where Josh Embry awaited the ball. The student section was graced with some rare beauty in Tuesday’s game against Breckinridge County. The “Cheerleaders,” L-R: Ben McMillan, Seth Elmore, Evan Embry, Zyan Harris, and Logan Kopp. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chrldrs.jpg The student section was graced with some rare beauty in Tuesday’s game against Breckinridge County. The “Cheerleaders,” L-R: Ben McMillan, Seth Elmore, Evan Embry, Zyan Harris, and Logan Kopp.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

