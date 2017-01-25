Lady Cougars down Butler 59-25

Making it look easy, the Lady Cougars erased an early Butler County lead with an 11-0 run that put them in front to stay and they went on to take a one-sided, 59-25, 12th District win last Friday evening in Morgantown.

Grayson County dressed 12 players for this game and every one of them scored at least two points in a total team effort. Senior Grace White led all scorers in the game with 18 points and she led the team on the boards with six rebounds, and in steals with five. Junior Hannah Saltsman was the only other player for either team to reach double figures as she finished with 12 points.

Grayson County had empty trips on its first five possessions. That allowed the Lady Bears to score the game’s first four points. Shannon Smith put the Lady Cougars on the board with a three-pointer at the 5:35 mark.

Smith three was the start of the Lady Cougars’ 11-0 run. White followed with a three at 5:14 to put her team in front to stay at 6-4. Brandi Minton followed with another three at the 4:52 mark, then White added a pair of free throws at 4:07 to make it 11-4.

Allie Easley broke the Lady Cougar streak with a three-ball at the 3:47 mark to cut the lead to four points, 11-7, but the Lady Cougars then put together a 9-0 run, including a Saltsman three, and Grayson County led by 13 points, 20-7. The Lady Cougars led by 11 points, 20-9 heading into the second period.

The Lady Cougars put their stamp on the game in the second quarter with their defense, holding the Lady Bears to just a single bucket, an Addison Hall lay-in with 3:43 left in the period. Butler County had 12 possessions in the period and the Lady Cougars turned them over on six of them.

Grayson County would not score until nearly four minutes had run off the clock, but they had enough time left to score 11 points in the period to give them a 20-point lead, 31-11 at the half. Saltsman scored seven of her 12 points to lead the Lady Cougars in the period.

Grayson County had scored the last six points of the second quarter, and when they scored the first seven of the third period, their 13-0 run had given them a 27-point lead, 38-11 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.

A Cheyenne White three-pointer halted the Grayson County run with a three-pointer with 3:15 left that made it 38-14, but the Lady Cougars closed out the period by scoring the final eight points and they led by 32 points, 46-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Head coach Daniel Pharris emptied his bench toward the end of the third period and younger players were on the floor in the fourth quarter. After holding the Lady Bears to just five points in the second and third periods, the young Lady Cougars gave up 11 in the fourth quarter. It didn’t matter, though, as the young Lady Cougars were able to expand the lead to 36 points by the end of the game.

In addition to her 12 points, Saltsman added four rebounds. Minton finished the game with a pair of threes for her six points. Freshman Bailey Snyder came off the bench toward the end of the game and tossed in four points.

Three players, Smith, Jenna Nash and Mackenzie Edwards all scored three points, and Smith added three rebounds. Five players scored two points each: Kandler Lindsey, Allie Horton, Kenzie Renfrow, Laura Vincent and Kennedi Cave. Lindsey added five boards and Vincent had four.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Grace White moved in for a shot at the basket in the second half. White led all scorers with 18 points in the Lady Cougars’ 59-25 win at Butler County last Friday evening. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Grace.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Grace White moved in for a shot at the basket in the second half. White led all scorers with 18 points in the Lady Cougars’ 59-25 win at Butler County last Friday evening. Hannah Saltsman drove around Butler County’s Chloe Flener and headed toward the basket. Saltsman scored 12 points in Grayson County’s win last Friday in Morgantown. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hannah-3.jpg Hannah Saltsman drove around Butler County’s Chloe Flener and headed toward the basket. Saltsman scored 12 points in Grayson County’s win last Friday in Morgantown. Shannon Smith drew three defenders on her baseline drive so she passed off under the basket. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Shannon-3.jpg Shannon Smith drew three defenders on her baseline drive so she passed off under the basket.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.