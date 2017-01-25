Late shot downs Lady Cougars 51-49

Apollo’s Lexi Payne broke the hearts of the Lady Cougar basketball team Monday evening as her contested 15-footer at the buzzer hit nothing-but-net to beat Grayson County 51-49.

In the opening game of the evening, the Lady Cougar JV squad put three players into double figures as they easily handled the E’Gals 48-34.

Varsity Game

Payne’s shot was the conclusion of a game that was tight all night, with neither team being able to exert any control. Apollo was able to take the largest lead by either team, six points at 48-42 with 3:12 left to play in the game, but the Lady Cougars went on a 7-1 run to tie the score 49-49 with less than 20 seconds to go, setting up Payne’s late heroics.

Grace White opened the scoring for Grayson County with a lay-in at the 7:10 mark, and that was followed by a three-pointer from Shannon Smith to put the Lady Cougars on top 5-0 at the 4:52 mark.

Apollo answered by scoring the next nine straight points to lead 9-5 with 2:08 left in the period. The E’Gals retained that four-point advantage as they took a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.

Grayson County opened the second period on a 7-2 run to retake the lead, 17-16 following a White lay-in at the 5:03 mark. The E’Gals answered with four straight to take a three-point lead and they held that lead at the half, 23-20.

The two teams combined for six three-point shots in the third quarter, four of them coming from the Lady Cougars. The lead changed hands twice late in the period before White’s second three of the period brought the Lady Cougars to within a point of the lead, 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Cougars scored the first four points of the final period to go in front 40-37 with 6:12 left to play, but Jada Hall’s three-pointer was the start of a 7-0 E’Gal run that put them ahead by four, 44-40 with 4:21 left to play.

White hit a pair of free throws with 4:05 left to cut the deficit to just two points, but the E’Gals answered with a pair of buckets to take their largest lead of the night, 48-42 at the 3:12 mark.

White’s rebound basket with 19.8 seconds left capped the 7-1 run that tied the score 49-49.

The Lady Cougars nearly had a trap at the half-court line as the E-Gals brought the ball up the floor, but Apollo’s Jada Hall somehow avoided the trap and got the ball into Payne’s hands.

The E’Gal point guard drove toward the basket and put up a shot that was contested by a pair of Lady Cougars. But she got the shot off and it turned out to be pure. The Lady Cougars still had 7-tenths of a second left, but were unable to get the ball inbounds and the visitors had the win.

Braelyn Rhodes led the E’Gals with 17 points, while Payne scored 14.

White led all scorers in the game with 23 points and she added seven rebounds. Smith hit three threes and finished with 11 points. Allie Horton and Brandi Minton each scored six points, while Mackenzie Edwards had two and Kenzie Renfrow had one to complete the scoring.

JV Game

Grayson County trailed only once in this game, 8-7 following a running jumper by Apollo’s Kassidy Clark with 2:01 left in the first quarter. Grayson County scored the final five points of the period to take a 12-8 lead heading into the second period.

Lexi Shadowen’s three-pointer at the 2:50 mark of the second period brought Apollo to within three points of the lead, 20-17, but that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way. Grayson County led by seven points, 27-20 at the half, increased it to 10 points after three quarters, then closed out the game on an 8-3 run to win going away.

Bailey Clark led the E’Gals with 15 points.

Three Lady Cougars reached double figures, led by Laura Vincent’s 16 points. Vincent added four rebounds as well. Kenzie Renfrow scored 14 points and she led the team in rebounds, with five, assists, with five, and steals, with six.

Bailey Snyder was the third Lady Cougar in double figures, finishing with 13 points. Kandler Lindsey scored four points and added four rebounds, while Jenna Nash had one point to round out the scoring.

Photo Don Brown | GC News Gazette Grace White drove through the lane looking to score in the first period. White led all scorers with 23 points, but the Lady Cougars fell 51-49 on a last-second shot. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Grace-2.jpg Photo Don Brown | GC News Gazette Grace White drove through the lane looking to score in the first period. White led all scorers with 23 points, but the Lady Cougars fell 51-49 on a last-second shot.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

