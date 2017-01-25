Last second shot downs Cougars

Will Moore’s 15-foot, pull-up jumper with less than five seconds remaining to be played lifted the Butler County Bears to a thrilling, 58-56 defeat of Grayson County’s Cougars in last Friday’s boy/girl doubleheader in Morgantown.

Moore’s shot was the culmination of a big Bear comeback in the second half. The Cougars led by 12 points several times, the last time coming at the start of the third quarter. By the end of the period, the Bears had grabbed a two-point lead and the fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth affair that ended dramatically.

The Cougars opened with back-to-back threes from Conner Schultz and Trey Goff and they led 6-2 with less than two minutes gone. They still led by four, 12-8 before they scored the final five points of the period to lead by nine, 17-8 heading into the second period.

The Bears cut their deficit to six points, 21-15 at the 4:22 mark, but the Cougars answered with six straight to take their first 12-point lead, 27-15 with 2:37 left in the first half.

Butler’s Brennan Grubb buried a three-pointer with three seconds left in the half that cut the margin to nine points, 29-20 heading into the intermission.

Schultz opened the third quarter by hitting a jumper from just inside the three-point arc. Schultz was fouled on the play and his made free throw pushed the Grayson County lead back up to 12 points, 32-20.

That’s when the Bears made their move to get back into the game. A 9-0 Butler County run was capped off by an old-fashioned three point play from Moore that made it a three-point game, 32-29 with 4:19 left in the period.

Bailey Logsdon stopped the Bear run with a lay-in at the 3:58 mark, but the Bears answered with back-to-back baskets from Rex Henderson and Baylee Anderson to pull to within a point of the lead, 34-33 with 2:41 left.

Josh Embry scored for the Cougars, but Moore canned a three with 2:12 remaining and the score was tied 36-36. Henderson followed with a pair of free throws at 1:50 to give the Bears their first lead of the night.

Goff tied it again with a put-back basket with 1:15 left, but Moore twisted through the Cougar defense for a lay-up as time expired to put the Bears in front 40-38 heading into the final period.

The Bears took a five-point lead, 47-42 with less than five minutes to play, but the Cougars responded with six straight to retake the lead, 48-47 following a Schultz three.

The lead then changed hands on the next five consecutive possessions before the Bears grabbed a three-point advantage, 56-53 following two Grubb free throws with 47.2 seconds remaining.

Schultz tied it one last time when he buried his third three-pointer of the game with 30 seconds remaining. The Bears called a timeout with 18.2 seconds left, then worked the clock down for the last shot.

Moore took the ball out beyond the arc and slowly moved in as his team cleared space. Just as he neared the elbow of the key, he pulled up and drained a left-handed jumper.

The Cougars quickly called a timeout and had 3.1 seconds to work with. They tried to work a throw to half court for a shot, but the ball went out of bounds for a turnover with 2.5 seconds left.

That was still not the end, though, as Goff was able to steal the ensuing inbounds pass and put up a shot from beyond the half-court line. But the ball sailed harmlessly over the glass and the Bears began celebrating their win.

Logsdon led the Cougars with 17 points and he added four rebounds and two assists. Schultz joined Logsdon in double figures with 16 points, and he led the team on the glass with five rebounds.

Sophomore Caleb Ray had a good day off the bench, scoring seven points and adding a rebound and a steal. Goff finished with five points and he added two rebounds and two steals. Josh Embry, who started this game in place of the injured Logan Majors, finished with four points.

Spencer Sharp scored three points, while Nolan Shartzer and Rylee Shoemaker had two each to complete the Cougar scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon powered in for two of his 17 points in the Cougars’ 58-56 loss last Friday in Morgantown. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bailey-4.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon powered in for two of his 17 points in the Cougars’ 58-56 loss last Friday in Morgantown. Caleb Ray had a good game for the Cougars off the bench, finishing with seven points. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Caleb.jpg Caleb Ray had a good game for the Cougars off the bench, finishing with seven points. Josh Embry applied some defensive pressure to Butler County’s Blake Graham. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Josh.jpg Josh Embry applied some defensive pressure to Butler County’s Blake Graham. The Grayson County Cheerleaders and the Lady Cougar basketball team joined the student section at halftime of the boys game. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Crowd.jpg The Grayson County Cheerleaders and the Lady Cougar basketball team joined the student section at halftime of the boys game.

By Don Brown

