Lady Cougars suffer historic loss

When the final buzzer sounded in last Friday’s girls game between Grayson and Edmonson counties, held in Brownsville, the LadyCats were able to do something that had not been done by an Edmonson County team in 14 years, and that was celebrate a win against the Lady Cougars.

The last time the Lady Cougars lost to Edmonson County was January 24, 2003, 50-47 in Cougar Gym. Joel Dreher was coaching the Lady Cougars then and his team went 8-18 that season.

This time around there was little doubt about the reasons the Lady Cougars suffered this loss and that was the play of juniors Peyton Martin and Caitlin Simon. Martin, the LadyCats’ point guard, led all scorers in the game with 33 points, many of them coming on dribble-drives to the basket. The Lady Cougars were unable to stop her all evening and she also added three shots from behind the arc.

Simon played her usual all-around game for the LadyCats, scoring 23 points and leading the team with seven rebounds.

The LadyCats also were nearly perfect at the foul line. They went to the line 29 times on the night and hit 26 of them, a sparkling 89.6 percent. In contrast, the Lady Cougars went to the line 21 times and hit 15, for 71 percent. Not bad, but the LadyCats held an 11-point advantage there.

The score was tied once and there were four lead changes in the first period, which ended with the Lady Cougars holding a slim, one-point lead, 14-13.

The Lady Cougars still led by a point, 17-16 with 5:08 remaining, when a Skyler Lewis three ignited an 8-0 LadyCat run that saw them take a seven point lead, 25-18 with 2:47 left in the first half. The LadyCats led by eight points, 30-22 at the half.

After scoring eight points in the first half, senior Grace White came to life, scoring eight in the third quarter alone to spearhead a Lady Cougar comeback. A White three and a pair of Hannah Saltsman free throws cut the Edmonson lead to just three points, 36-33 with 2:04 left in the period.

Two Simon free throws with 1:55 left pushed the lead back up to five points, but the Lady Cougars closed out the period by scoring the last five points to tie the game, 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

In an incredible fourth quarter, the two teams traded blow after blow and kept coming back for more. There were five ties and five lead changes and both teams scored 21 points as the game went into overtime, knotted at 59 apiece.

Simon opened the scoring in the extra period with an old-fashioned three-point play to put her team in front to stay. Three seconds later, White fouled out of the game, joining Allie Horton, who had fouled out with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Cougars were never closer than three points the rest of the way.

The Lady Cougars placed three players in double figures, led by White’s 22 points. She made it a double-double night with 10 rebounds and she added a team-high five assists.

Shannon Smith had one of her best nights ever, hitting five three pointers and finishing with 17 points. Saltsman scored 15 points and she added six rebounds. Horton finished her night with eight points, while Mackenzie Edwards had two to complete the scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Hannah Saltsman went to the free-throw line in the first half. Saltsman had 15 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Cougars’ 72-64, overtime loss to Edmonson County last Friday in Brownsville. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hannah-1.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Hannah Saltsman went to the free-throw line in the first half. Saltsman had 15 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Cougars’ 72-64, overtime loss to Edmonson County last Friday in Brownsville. Shannon Smith made a pass to the wing in the first quarter. Smith hit five three-pointers and scored 17 points in the Lady Cougar loss. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Shannon-1.jpg Shannon Smith made a pass to the wing in the first quarter. Smith hit five three-pointers and scored 17 points in the Lady Cougar loss.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

