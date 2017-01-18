Free throw woes doom Cougar frosh

Some woeful free-throw shooting on the part of the freshman Cougars Monday night at the Cougar Den doomed them to a 50-47 loss to the visiting Bruins of Central Hardin.

The Cougars went to the foul line 29 times on the night, but could come away with just 13 points. That figures out to a frigid 45 percent. The Bruins went to the line just 11 times in the game, but they hit 10 of their free throws.

Nolan Shartzer had a terrific night for the Cougar freshmen, scoring a game-high 28 points and leading the team with six rebounds and five steals. But on a night when he was sent to the foul line 21 times, he could manage to hit just 12. The rest of the team was 1-of-8 at the line.

The Cougars found themselves trailing by seven points, 14-7 at the end of the first period, but they opened the second period with seven straight, including a three-pointer by Cameron Wells, and the score was tied 14-14 with 4:20 remaining to be played in the first half.

The game was tied twice more in the second period before the Bruins closed out the half with a 7-2 run to grab a five-point, 25-20 advantage heading into the second half.

Baskets by Wells and Shartzer opening the third quarter brought the Cougars to within a point of the lead, 25-24 at the 5:21 mark, but six unanswered from the Bruins pushed it back to a seven-point game, 31-24 with 3:26 left to play. Central led by six points, 36-30 at the start of the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer from Wells with 2:05 left to play cut the lead to three points, 41-38, but an old-fashioned three-point play by Shaun Hay with 1:49 remaining made it 44-38.

Two free throws and a lay-in by Shartzer made it 44-42 with 1:02 left to play, but Central’s Cooper Jones scored on a lay-in with 52 seconds left to make it 46-42.

Spencer Cannon missed a pair of Cougar free throws with 31.4 seconds left, but the ball went out of bounds off a Bruin. Shartzer then scored with 17 seconds left to make it 46-44.

Gavin George was fouled and hit both free throws with 10.7 seconds left to make it 48-44, but Wells hit a lay-in with 5.8 ticks left to make it 48-46.

George hit two more free throws with 1.4 seconds left to make it 50-46, but there was still time for the Bruins to commit one more foul and send Shartzer to the line with 6-hundredths of a second left. He hit 1-of-2 for the final three-point margin.

Chase Elmore led the Bruins with 15 points, while Kyle Wilcox added 11.

Wells finished the night with 14 points and he added five rebounds. Cannon scored three points and pulled down six rebounds, while Wyatt Schultz closed out the Cougar scoring with two points.

Photos Don Brown | GC NHews-Gazette Nolan Shartzer scored on a lay-up in the first half. Shartzer led all scorers with 28 points, but the freshman Cougars lost 50-47 to the visiting Central Hardin Bruins Monday night at the Cougar Den. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Nolan.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC NHews-Gazette Nolan Shartzer scored on a lay-up in the first half. Shartzer led all scorers with 28 points, but the freshman Cougars lost 50-47 to the visiting Central Hardin Bruins Monday night at the Cougar Den. Wyatt Schultz took the ball to the hole in the first half. Schultz finished with two points. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Wyatt.jpg Wyatt Schultz took the ball to the hole in the first half. Schultz finished with two points.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

