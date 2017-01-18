Late Wildcat run nips Cougars

A 9-0 Edmonson County run late in the fourth quarter was too much to overcome for Grayson County’s Cougars last Friday evening in Brownsville as the Wildcats held off the Cougars 51-49.

Grayson County started the game on fire, hitting five three pointers in the game’s first five minutes and racing out to a 15-2 lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter. They still led by 11 points, 17-6 heading into the second period.

A Caleb Ray three-pointer at the 4:54 mark of the second period put the Cougars in front by 12 points, 22-10, but the Wildcats closed out the half on a 10-3 run to cut their deficit to just five points, 25-20 at the half-time intermission.

Edmonson County scored the last six points of the second period, and when they opened the third quarter with the first four points, the accumulated 10-run had cut the Cougar lead to just a single point, 25-24 at the 6:23 mark.

Grayson County pushed the lead back up to five points, 32-27 with 3:33 remaining, but the Wildcats responded with seven unanswered points to take their first lead of the night, 34-32 with 2:00 left in the period.

Following a Cougar timeout, Conner Schultz tied things with a lay-in with 57 seconds left, then Trey Goff put them back in the lead with another lay-in with five seconds remaining to make it 36-34 as the fourth quarter got underway.

The Wildcats scored on back-to-back baskets to take a 42-40 lead with 4:41 left to play. Goff responded with a three-pointer at the 4:24 mark to make it 43-42 in favor of the Cougars.

Goff was fouled hard on the wrist of his shooting hand with 3:39 left to play, and after missing the first shot badly, was replaced at the foul line by Ray, who made the second shot to make it 44-42.

That would be the Cougars’ final lead of the night. Iszic Blankenship’s 10-footer was the start of the 9-0 Edmonson County run that ended with a Caleb Skaggs three-pointer to give the Wildcats a 51-44 lead with just 1:23 left to play.

Schultz answered with a three-point play with 1:02 left and a lay-in following a Logan Majors steal that made it 51-49 with 49 seconds left. Schultz later had a pair of opportunities to tie the game, but could get neither shot to fall and the Wildcats celebrated their win.

Edmonson County showed evenly distributed scoring, with three players, Skaggs, Daniel Caudill, and Bailey Board finishing with 11 points apiece.

Goff led the Cougars in scoring with a game-high 20 points, 18 coming on six three-pointers, and he added a team-high four steals. Logsdon finished with 11 points and he led the team with six rebounds.

Schultz scored seven points and he added four rebounds. Majors finished his night with five points, while Ray had four and Spencer Sharp added two to round out the Cougar scoring.

Spencer Sharp applied a little defensive pressure in the second half. Edmonson County edged the Cougars 51-49 last Friday in Brownsville. Conner Schultz drove to the hoop in second-half action. Schultz had seven points and six rebounds in the Cougars' 51-49 loss. Bailey Logsdon tipped in a Logan Majors miss in the second half for two of his 11 points.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

