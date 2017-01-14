Young Lady Cougars get split

In advance of Friday evening’s boy/girl doubleheader in Brownsville between the Cougars and Wildcats, the freshman and JV girls met in the Cougar Den on Thursday and the two teams split the two games.

In the opener, the LadyCat freshmen took control early on and never let Grayson County back in the game as they won 33-21.

In the late game, the Lady Cougars built up a big, early lead, then held off the LadyCats at the end 32-29.

Freshman Game

The LadyCats scored the game’s first four points, then held the lead the rest of the game.

Grayson County drew to within two points of the lead on three occasions, the last time coming at the 4:51 mark of the second quarter after Kandler Lindsey hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it 8-6.

The LadyCats then closed out the first half with a 7-2 run that gave them a seven-point halftime lead, 15-8.

When the LadyCats opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run, they had increased their lead to eleven points, 21-10 with 3:07 left in the period.

Bailey Snyder halted the run with a lay-up with 2:12 left, but Edmonson County scored the final four points of the period and took a 13-point advantage, 25-12 into the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back baskets by Kenzie Renfrow and Snyder made it 25-16 at the 5:13 mark. Neither team got much done over the next couple of minutes before Snyder scored again with 3:21 left to cut the Lady Cougar deficit to seven points, 25-18.

But that would be as close as they would get. The LadyCats closed out the game with a 6-3 run to secure the win.

Edmonson’s Lauren Ballance led all scorers with 10 points. Renfrow and Snyder both scored nine points for the Lady Cougars and Lindsey finished with four.

Laura Vincent led the Lady Cougars on the glass with seven rebounds. Renfrow had six boards, Lindsey added five and Nash had four.

JV Game

When Renfrow hit a three-pointer at the 3:51 mark of the first quarter to make it 3-2, she gave the Lady Cougars a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the game.

Leading 8-6, Renfrow went to the line four times in the final 26.5 seconds of the first quarter and hit all four shots to make it 12-6 heading into the second.

The Lady Cougars then scored the first eight points of the second period to grab a 13-point advantage, 19-6 with 2:04 left in the first half. They led by 10 points, 21-11 at the break.

The LadyCats missed a golden opportunity to get back into the game, or even take a lead, in the third quarter. Grayson County had 10 possessions in the period and were only able to squeeze out a single point, a Nash free throw with 1:39 left.

But Edmonson County could only add five points in the period and the Lady Cougars were still on top by six points, 22-16 heading into the final period of play.

The LadyCats went to the foul line four times at the start of the period, but could hit just two. Ballance followed with a 15-footer at the 3:48 mark and the LadyCats were within two points of the lead, 22-20.

Snyder hit 1-of-2 at the line with 3:32 left, then Renfrow scored at 2:30 to make it 25-20. When Snyder hit a lay-in and was fouled with 1:59 left to play, her made free throw gave the Lady Cougars an eight-point cushion, 28-20.

The LadyCats would not quit, though, twice pulling back to within a basket of the lead, but the Lady Cougars were able to hold them off.

Renfrow led all scorers with 14 points and she added four rebounds. Snyder scored 12 points and added three boards. Nash had three points, Lindsey had two and Vincent had one to complete the scoring.

By Don Brown

