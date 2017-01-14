Second-half doldrums cost JV Cougars

After staying with the Eagles of Ohio County for the first half of their contest in Hartford on Tuesday, the JV Cougars scored just three points in the third quarter and just 10 in the entire second half as they suffered a 45-24 loss.

The Eagles dressed 10 players for this game and eight of them cracked the scoring column. In stark contrast, the Cougars got scoring from just three of their nine players.

In a low-scoring first period, the Cougars took a 7-5 lead with 19 seconds left following a three-pointer by Spencer Cannon, but Ohio’s Hunter Pharis canned a 10-footer with a tick left on the clock to tie things 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

A 9-2 Eagle run opening the second period that included a Parker Shrewsbury three forced JV Cougar coach Travis Johnston to call a timeout with his team trailing by seven, 16-9 at the 3:15 mark.

Back on the floor, the Cougars got another Cannon three and a running jumper from Nolan Shartzer to make it a two-point contest, 16-14 with 1:36 left to play in the period. The Eagles’ J. T. Dant closed out the scoring with a lay-up and the Cougars would trail by just four points, 18-14 at the half.

The Cougars had empty trips on their first six possessions of the second half. That allowed the Eagles to run off nine unanswered points to go in front by 13 points, 27-14 with 3:17 left in the period.

Cameron Wells stopped the Eagle run with 1-of-2 free throws with 1:56 remaining, but the Eagles outscored the Cougars 7-2 the rest of the period to lead by 17 points, 34-17 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got as close as 15 points, 37-22 with 2:34 left to play following two free throws by Shartzer, but the Eagles closed on an 8-2 run to win going away. Dant led all scorers in the game with 12 points. Shartzer led the Cougars with 11 points and he added two assists.

Cannon finished the game with eight points, while Wells had five to complete the scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette D. J. Turner won the jump at the start of the game for the JV Cougars. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DJ-jump.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette D. J. Turner won the jump at the start of the game for the JV Cougars. Cameron Wells set up defensively in early, first-half action. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cameron.jpg Cameron Wells set up defensively in early, first-half action. Spencer Cannon defended Ohio County’s Caleb Kennedy in the first half. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Spencer-C..jpg Spencer Cannon defended Ohio County’s Caleb Kennedy in the first half.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

