Last-second shot lifts Cougars to win

Bailey Logsdon buried a three-point shot with no time left on the clock Monday night at Ohio County to lift the Cougars to a remarkable, 58-57, come-from-behind win to even their season record at 8-8.

The Cougars trailed by 18 points, 27-9 at the start of the second period, but whittled the deficit down to just nine points, 37-28 at the half. They still trailed by nine, 51-42 heading into the final period of play when they outscored the Eagles 16-6 to nip them at the end.

The Cougars put three players into double figures, led by senior Connor Schultz, who finished with a game-high 16 points. Trey Goff scored 12 points, seven of them coming in the crucial fourth quarter, and Logsdon finished his night with 11 points.

A Spencer Sharp three-pointer with 4:05 left in the first period halved a six-point Eagle lead at 10-7. But Ohio County closed out the period on a 14-2 run to lead by 15 points, 24-9 heading into the second period.

When Ohio’s Trey Lewis opened the second-period scoring with a three-ball, the Eagles held their largest lead of the night, 18 points at 27-9.

A 6-0 Cougar run midway through the second period cut the Eagle lead to 11 points, 31-20 with 2:24 left in the first half. After an Eagle lay-up, Caleb Ray buried a three to cut the deficit to 10 points, 33-23.

The two teams then traded baskets until the end of the half when Ray scored on a put-back basket and was fouled with 3.2 seconds left. His made free throw cut the lead to just nine points, 37-28 at the half.

Neither team could gain an advantage in the third quarter. Trailing by 12 points, 51-39 with 26 seconds remaining, Goff hit a three-pointer with 15 seconds left that made it a nine-point game again, 51-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back baskets from Goff and Sharp opening the final period cut the lead to just five points, 51-46, marking the closest the Cougars had been to the lead since early in the first period.

Ohio’s John Parker scored on a lay-in at the 5:51 mark to make it 53-46, but the Cougars answered with seven straight, including a Goff three at 3:02 that tied the score 53-53.

Logan Sandefur put the Eagles in front 55-53 with a lay-up at 2:34. The Cougars had two empty trips following that, and the Eagles missed the front ends of two bonus free-throw opportunities, until with 26 seconds left, Goff was fouled and hit two free throws to tie the game again, 55-55.

Both teams called timeouts before returning to the floor. With the Eagles working the clock down, Sandefur was fouled on a shot with 4.4 seconds showing on the clock. When he hit both shots, the Ohio County fans were celebrating their apparent win.

But as Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast there my friend!”

The Cougars took the ball out at the Ohio County end, getting it to Logsdon on the right wing. He quickly brought the ball into the Cougar end and just before setting up for the shot, looked down to make sure his feet were behind the arc, then let fly with a game-winner that saw nothing but net.

The Eagles also put three players into double figures, led by Ross Tichenor and Dylan Decker, with 14 points apiece. Jay Newcom was the other Eagle in double figures with 10 points.

In addition to his 16 points, Schultz led the team with four rebounds and three steals. Goff led the team with three assists and added two rebounds and two steals.

Ray finished with eight points, Majors had six, and Sharp had five to complete the Cougar scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon took a shot from behind the arc in the first half. Logsdon’s three-pointer with no time left on the clock Tuesday gave the Cougars a 58-57, come-from-behind win at Ohio County. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bailey-2.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon took a shot from behind the arc in the first half. Logsdon’s three-pointer with no time left on the clock Tuesday gave the Cougars a 58-57, come-from-behind win at Ohio County. Trey Goff brought the ball up the floor in the first half. Goff had 12 points in the Cougars 58-57 win. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Trey-1.jpg Trey Goff brought the ball up the floor in the first half. Goff had 12 points in the Cougars 58-57 win. Sophomore Logan Majors took the ball to the hoop in the first half. Majors got his second start of the season at Ohio County on Monday and finished with six points. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Logan-1.jpg Sophomore Logan Majors took the ball to the hoop in the first half. Majors got his second start of the season at Ohio County on Monday and finished with six points.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.