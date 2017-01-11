Missed free throws doom JV girls at Breck

Some shoddy work at the free throw line doomed the JV Lady Cougars to a 37-32 defeat at the hands of the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers Monday night in Harned.

In a five-point loss, the Lady Cougars went to the line 27 times, but could only come away with 11 makes, a lowly 40.7 percent.

The Lady Tigers moved out to a six-point lead, 10-4, following a lay-in by Aleigha Mucker with 15 seconds remaining in the first period. Bailey Snyder answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 10-7 with 6.7 seconds left, when the scorekeeper halted play.

It seems Snyder’s jersey number was recorded incorrectly in the scorebook, which by KHSAA rules is a technical foul. Breck’s Lindsey Whitfill went to the line and hit 1-of-2 shots and Breck took an 11-7 lead to the start of the second quarter.

Mucker opened the second-period scoring with a three-pointer and when Hannah Kennedy scored on a lay-in with 4:52 left in the first half, the Lady Tigers held a nine-point edge, 16-7.

But the Lady Cougars would not stay down. They closed out the second quarter with a 9-2 run to cut their deficit to just two points, 18-16 at the break.

The Lady Cougars opened the second half by turning the ball over on four straight possessions. That allowed the Lady Tigers to score the first four points of the period to increase their lead to six points, 22-16 at the 4:50 mark.

After the Lady Cougars had cut into their deficit, pulling to within three, 26-23 with 35 seconds left, Mucker hit another three to make it 29-23 with 14 seconds left.

Kandler Lindsey closed out the third-quarter scoring with a lay-in that just beat the buzzer, and the Lady Cougars trailed by just four points, 29-25.

The Lady Tigers quickly increased their lead to eight points, 34-26 at the 4:41 mark and both teams went cold. Nearly four minutes ran off the clock with neither team scoring before Jenna Nash hit 1-of-2 at the line for the Lady Cougars with 1:57 left to play that made it 34-27.

The Lady Tigers iced the game when Mucker scored on a rebound basket and was fouled with 40.8 seconds left. Her made free throw gave Breck a 10-point lead, 37-27. The Lady Cougars scored the final five points but it was a case of too little, too late.

Mucker led all scorers with 16 points. Laura Vincent led the way for the Lady Cougars with nine points and seven rebounds. Lindsey finished with five points and she pulled down six rebounds.

Snyder finished the night with six points and she added six rebounds. Kenzie Renfrow scored five points and added six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nash finished with four points to complete the Lady Cougar scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Laura Vincent took the ball along the baseline against Breck’s Aleigha Mucker. Vincent led the Lady Cougars with nine points, but Breck took the game, 37-32. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Laura.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Laura Vincent took the ball along the baseline against Breck’s Aleigha Mucker. Vincent led the Lady Cougars with nine points, but Breck took the game, 37-32. Kenzie Renfrow fought her way to the basket for two of her five points. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kenzie.jpg Kenzie Renfrow fought her way to the basket for two of her five points. Jenna Nash followed through on a free throw in the fourth quarter. Nash finished the game with four points http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jenna.jpg Jenna Nash followed through on a free throw in the fourth quarter. Nash finished the game with four points

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

