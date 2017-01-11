Lady Cougars tame Tigers 60-52

Allie Horton’s short jumper off a nice pass from Brandi Minton at the end of the first half gave the Lady Cougars a lead they would not give back Monday evening at Breckinridge County High School and they went on to take an important, 60-52 win over the Lady Tigers.

For Horton, it was something of a breakout performance as observers of Lady Cougar basketball had been waiting for her to arrive back to her old form. Horton led the Lady Cougars with 20 points, including four shots from behind the arc, and she added four rebounds and two assists.

The Lady Cougars put two other players into double figures. Junior Hannah Saltsman scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds. Grace White scored 13 points and led the Lady Cougars on the glass with eight rebounds.

Though the Lady Cougars were able to hold the Lady Tigers well below their scoring average coming into the game, 67.5 points-per-game, they had no answer for Breck’s superb point guard, Lily Grimes, who led all scorers with 25 points. Sophomore center, Kayla Young, joined Grimes in double figures with 14 points, most of them coming on put-back baskets.

Saltsman opened the scoring with a three-ball at the 7:17 mark. After that the two teams exchanged the lead twice times and were tied three times before ending the first quarter in a 13-13 tie.

White hit 1-of-2 at the line opening the second period. Shannon Smith rebounded White’s miss, dribbled out to the wing and buried a three to give the Lady Cougars a four-point advantage, 17-13 at the 7:42 mark.

The Lady Tigers responded by scoring eight unanswered points to go on top by four, 21-17 with 3:15 left in the first half. But the Lady Cougars answered with six straight to take a 23-21 lead with 2:10 remaining.

Grimes hit her only three of the night with 17.8 seconds left to put her team in front 24-23, but Minton and Horton worked their magic to beat the half-time buzzer and put the Lady Cougars in front to stay, 25-24.

A Grimes lay-in at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter tied the score one last time, 32-32, but Horton answered a couple of minutes later with back-to-back-threes that gave the Lady Cougars a 38-32 lead with 2:17 remaining. The Lady Cougars led by four points, 40-36 heading into the final period of play.

After Grimes opened the fourth quarter with a lay-up to make it a two-point game, White and Saltsman buried back-to-back threes to extend the lead to eight points, 46-38 with 6:51 left to play.

Breck would not go quietly, though, as they answered with an 8-1 run that brought them back to within a point of the lead, 47-46 at the 4:22 mark.

But the Lady Cougars buckled down and held the Lady Tigers scoreless for more than three minutes while they responded with eight straight points to give them their largest lead of the night, nine points at 55-46 with 1:15 remaining.

Mackenzie Edwards had a good game off the bench, scoring seven points, pulling down three rebounds and adding two assists and a steal. Smith closed out the Lady Cougar scoring with four points and added four rebounds.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

