Lady Cougars bomb Trinity again, 70-24

As has been the case for many years now, the Lady Cougars made short work of the visiting Whitesville Trinity Lady Raiders once again last Tuesday evening, this time by a score of 70-24.

As has also become common, the game ended with the clock running continuously by the KHSAA “mercy rule,” which allows the clock to run continuously once one team leads by 35 points or more.

The Lady Cougars hit 12 three pointers on the evening, with six different players hitting shots from behind the arc. Grayson County dressed 12 players for this game and 11 of them reached the scoring column, including three who reached double figures.

Hannah Saltsman opened the scoring for the Lady Cougars with a three at the 7:22 mark, but Trinity answered with a three from Erin Kinsey, and a six-footer from Nina Wathen, and the Lady Raiders held a 5-3 lead with 6:45 left in the opening period. That would turn out to be Whitesville’s only lead of the game.

But Brandi Minton answered with a three of her own at the 6:26 mark and Grayson County went back on top to stay, 6-5. Minton’s basket was the start of a 19-3 run closing out the first period that saw Grayson County leading by 14 points, 22-8 at the start of the second quarter.

The Lady Cougar defense continued to keep the Lady Raiders in check. After allowing just eight points in the first period, the defense gave up just five in the second period and outscored them 19-5 to lead by 28 points, 41-13 at the half.

The Lady Cougars hit four three-pointers in the second period, including two by junior Mackenzie Edwards off the bench.

Grayson County continued to expand on its lead until Laura Vincent’s 15-foot, pull-up jumper with 3:19 left in the third quarter gave the Lady Cougars a 35-point advantage, 52-17, when the clock began to run continuously. The Lady Cougars led by 37 points, 56-19 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Wathen led all scorers on the night with 16 points. Edwards led the Lady Cougars with 14 points, which included three three-pointers.

Minton and Saltsman both scored 10 points and Saltsman added three rebounds. Vincent had a good game off the bench for the Lady Cougars as she finished with seven points and four rebounds.

Three players, Grace White, Allie Horton and Shannon Smith all finished with six points. White added eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Kandler Lindsey had four points off the bench and she also added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jenna Nash contributed three points, while Kenzie Renfrow and Kennedi Cave had two each to complete the scoring. Cave also added four rebounds in her limited time on the floor.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Brandi Minton knocked down this three-ball in the opening period against Whitesville Trinity last Tuesday evening. The Lady Cougars hit 12 three-pointers in the 70-24 over the Lady Raiders. Shannon Smith moved out of the corner as her defender arrived. After driving the baseline, Lady Cougar point-guard Allie Horton kicked the ball to Shannon Smith on the wing.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

