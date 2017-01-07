Cougars hold off Raiders 51-48

After trailing by 10 points midway through the third quarter, the Cougar varsity boys came alive in the final period last Tuesday and put away the visiting Raiders of Whitesville 51-48 to improve to 7-7 on the year.

Whitesville never trailed in the game until Trey Goff’s three-pointer with 4:44 left to play in the fourth quarter gave Grayson County its first lead of the night, 44-41. The Cougars led by as many as six points in the closing moments before a last-second three-pointer that banked in from Trinity’s Eric Howard cut the final margin to three points.

Trinity had two players reach double figures. Howard led his team with 14 points, while Jack Goetz had 13. Bailey Logsdon was the only player to reach double figures for the Cougars as he poured in a game-high 21 points.

The Raiders jumped on top in the early going. A Dalton Crisp jumper with 2:34 left in the first quarter gave the Raiders a five-point advantage, 11-6.

Conner Schultz answered with a put-back basket at 2:21, but Colton Lanham buried a three with 2:00 left that pushed the Raider lead to six points, 14-8. Grayson County trailed by four points, 14-10 heading into the second period.

Trinity opened the second period with a 12-6 run that gave them their first 10-point lead, 26-16 with 3:08 left to play in the first half.

But the Cougars answered right back, closing out the half on a 9-2 run that cut the Cougar deficit to just three points at the half, 28-25. Sophomore Josh Embry had seven of his nine points off the bench to spearhead the comeback in the second period.

Trinity then opened the third quarter with a 10-3 run that saw them leading by 10 points again, 38-28 with 4:07 left in the period.

Once again, the Cougars came clawing back. Logan Majors’ three-pointer with 1:21 left in the third quarter capped an 11-2 Cougar run that brought them back to within a point of the lead, 40-39. The Cougars trailed by two, 41-39 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Following an early Raider timeout, Schultz came up with a steal and got the ball to Logsdon, who laid it in off the glass to tie things 49-49 at the 7:05 mark. Goff followed with his three with 4:44 left, and the Cougars were on their way to the win.

Schultz finished the night with eight points and he led the team with six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Goff finished with seven points and shared the rebounding lead with Schultz with six. Goff also had two assists and three steals.

Majors and Caleb Ray both finished with three points to complete the Cougar scoring.

Spencer Sharp took the ball to the hole and was fouled during the early going of the boys' 51-48 win over Whitesville Trinity last Tuesday evening at the Cougar Den. Jack Davis looked for an outlet under the basket. Bailey Logsdon challenged his defender under the glass. Logsdon had a game-high 21 points as the Cougars beat Trinity 51-48.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 270-259-9622, ext. 2016.

