Cougars finish second in Larue tourney

After handing Larue County its first defeat of the season, 52-47 in the semi-finals of the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic last Thursday in Hodgenville, the Cougars fell to 3rd Region rival Daviess County, 63-49 in Friday’s final.

The Cougars put three players into double figures against the Panthers in the final. Conner Schultz led all scorers with 18 points and he added six rebounds. Bailey Logsdon scored 14 points, while Trey Goff scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.

The Panthers also put three players into double figures. Tyler Boling led Daviess with 13 points, while Blake Boswell had 12 and Caden Coomes added 11.

Against Larue County in the semis, the Cougars played undoubtedly their best basketball of the season. They led nearly the whole way, though the home-standing Hawks tied the score twice in the third quarter, then, later, pulled to within a point of the lead with a little over a minute left to play.

The Cougars put three players into double-figure scoring, led by Goff and Logsdon with 12 points each. Jack Davis was aggressive on offense against the Hawks and finished with 10 points.

Goff hit the first of his three three-pointers at the 5:27 mark of the first quarter to give the Cougars a 5-2 lead. They would hold the lead until the third quarter when the Hawks tied the game twice.

Spencer Sharp hit a three at the 3:14 mark that pushed the lead to five points, 12-7, and the Hawks called a timeout to discuss the situation. Neither team could get a shot to fall until Davis buried a 15-footer with 1:16 left to give the Cougars a seven-point lead, 14-7. They still led by seven, 16-9 heading into the second quarter.

When Logsdon scored and was fouled opening the second period, his made free throw gave the Cougars their largest lead of the night, 10-points at 19-9.

Grayson County held an eight-point lead, 23-15 with 2:54 left in the first half, but the Hawks closed out the half on an 8-2 run, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Cameron Dawson, and the Cougar lead was down to just two points, 25-23.

When Larue’s Mark Goode scored to open the third quarter, the Hawks had come back to tie the game, 25-25. Logsdon buried a 15-footer before Goode scored again to tie it one last time at 27-27.

Goff followed with back-to-back threes to give the Cougars a six-point cushion, 33-27 with 6:04 left in the period. The Cougars led by as many as seven points in the period, 41-34 following two Conner Schultz free throws at the 1:25 mark, but they held a six-point lead, 43-37 heading into the final period of play.

Grayson County held a seven-point lead again, 46-39, following a Davis lay-in at the 6:13 mark, but the Hawks answered with six straight points, including a three by Shane King, and it was a one-point game, 46-45 with 2:30 left to play.

Logan Majors went to the line for bonus free throws with 1:38 left and buried both of them to increase the lead to three points, 48-45. Goode scored on a put-back with 1:15 left to make it a one-point affair again, but Logsdon hit two free throws with 35 seconds left to play that made it three again, 50-47.

Logsdon rebounded a missed Hawk shot and was fouled with 23 seconds remaining. He missed the front end of a bonus opportunity, but Goff came up with a steal of the ball on the next Hawk possession and got it to Logsdon for a lay-in with 10 seconds left to ice the game for the Cougars.

Goode led the Hawks with 12 points, while M. J. Embree had 11 and King finished with 10.

In addition to their points, Logsdon led the Cougars on the boards with six rebounds and dished out three assists, and Davis added three boards.

Schultz finished with six points and three rebounds, and he led the team with four assists. Sharp also had six points, Majors finished with four and Josh Embry had two to complete the Cougar scoring.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Conner Schultz worked the ball around the perimeter against Larue County last Thursday evening. The Cougars beat the Hawks 52-47 in the semi-finals of the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic but fell 63-49 to Daviess County in the final. Trey Goff hit three shots from behind the arc and finished with 12 points in the Cougars' 52-47 win over Larue County. Bailey Logsdon sped through the Larue County defense on his way to a 12-point night against the Hawks. Logan Majors provided a lift off the bench for the Cougars. Coach Kelly Carwile spoke to his troops during a break in the action.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

