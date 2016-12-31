Boys down winless Generals, 43-29

Playing against the winless (0-11) Thomas Nelson Generals in the opening round of the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic at Larue County High School, the Cougars needed a fourth-quarter rally to hold off the Generals, 43-29.

The Cougars won despite shooting a poor overall percentage from the field. They hit 6-of-10 shots in the first quarter, but the shooting fell off quickly after that. They hit just 2-of-10 in the second period and wound up shooting 17-of-53 for the night, not quite 33 percent.

That allowed the Generals to hang around all night, and they were able to get to within six points of the lead twice in the fourth quarter before the Cougars could put a run together to ice the game.

The Generals opened the scoring when Jerry Wimsett hit a three-pointer less than a minute into the game. That would turn out to be the Generals only lead of the night when the Cougars responded with 10 unanswered points to lead 10-3 with 2:17 left in the period. Grayson County led by eight points, 12-4 heading into the second period.

Both teams were cold in the second quarter. The Cougars could manage just two made field goals in the period, a lay-in by Logan Majors at the 3:23 mark that turned into an old-fashioned three-point play, and a 15-foot, pull-up jumper by Bailey Logsdon with 2:07 remaining.

But the Generals could manage just six points themselves and the Cougars led by nine points at the half, 19-10.

The Generals scored first in the second half to cut their deficit to seven points, 19-12 at the 6:21 mark, but back-to-back baskets from Trey Goff and Jack Davis increased the lead to 11 points, 23-12 with 5:00 left in the third quarter. They led by 10 points, 27-17 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Grayson County had five empty possessions starting the final period of play, and the Generals took advantage to hit four straight bonus free throws to cut the lead to six points, 27-21 with 6:21 left in the game.

Logsdon went to the line for a pair of free throws at the 5:41 mark, but could hit just one to make it 28-21. Thomas Nelson’s Ethan Lamar went to the line for two free throws at the 5:26 mark, but he also hit just one to make it a six-point game again, 28-22.

That would turn out to be as close as the Generals would get the rest of the way. Goff buried a three with 5:00 left and Conner Schultz stole the ball and scored on a lay-in with 4:42 left, and the Cougars were back on top by double-digits, 33-22.

The Generals Ryan Martin hit a 10-footer with 4:21 remaining to cut it back to a nine-point spread, but the Cougars responded by reeling off nine unanswered points to push the lead to 18 points, 42-24 with 1:46 left to play, and the game was in the win column for the Cougars.

Goff led all scorers in the game with 11 points, and he added three rebounds. Logsdon scored nine points and he added three rebounds and two steals.

Shultz and Majors both scored seven points, with Schultz adding five rebounds and a team-high five steals. Spencer Sharp scored four points, Jack Davis had three, and Josh Embry added two to complete the Cougar scoring. Davis led the Cougars with eight rebounds.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Conner Schultz drove the baseline during first-half action. Schultz finished with seven points, five rebounds and a team-high five steals as the Cougars beat Thomas Nelson 43-29 on Wednesday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Conner-2.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Conner Schultz drove the baseline during first-half action. Schultz finished with seven points, five rebounds and a team-high five steals as the Cougars beat Thomas Nelson 43-29 on Wednesday. Bailey Logsdon (#5) joined Spencer Sharp for a double team of Thomas Nelson’s Hunter Wimsett during the first half. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dbl-Tm.jpg Bailey Logsdon (#5) joined Spencer Sharp for a double team of Thomas Nelson’s Hunter Wimsett during the first half. Trey Goff put up a jumper just inside the arc in the first half. Goff led all scorers with 11 points. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Trey.jpg Trey Goff put up a jumper just inside the arc in the first half. Goff led all scorers with 11 points. Bailey Logsdon watched as his first half shot floated toward the basket. Logsdon finished with nine points. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bailey-3.jpg Bailey Logsdon watched as his first half shot floated toward the basket. Logsdon finished with nine points. Logan majors was fouled as he went to the basket in the first half. Majors had seven points in the Cougar win. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Logan-1.jpg Logan majors was fouled as he went to the basket in the first half. Majors had seven points in the Cougar win.

By Don Brown

