Ryle Raiders down Lady Cougars 50-36

Another cold-shooting first half by the Lady Cougars doomed them to a 50-36 loss to the Ryle Raiders in the opening round of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, being hosted by Pulaski Southwestern and being played at three different locations in Somerset.

As they did in their previous game against Covington Holmes, the Lady Cougars struggled mightily in the first half to get anything to go through the hoop. They hit just two shots in the first period, then hit only one shot in the second. Their 3-of-25 shooting in the first half figured out to just 12 percent from the field.

Once again, it was senior Grace White carrying the load for the Lady Cougars. She scored all eight of the team’s first-period points and finished with a team-high 20 points. The rest of the team could manage just 16 points altogether.

Ryle jumped out to an early 6-0 lead following back-to-back three pointers from Maddie Scherr and Lauren Schwartz. Scherr, just a freshman, led all scorers in the game with 25 points, including three shots from behind the arc. Schwartz, a sophomore, joined Scherr in double figures with 17 points and also hit three-threes.

Two White free throws with 1:27 left in the first quarter brought the Lady Cougars to within four points, 12-8, but Scherr closed out the scoring with a shot from just inside the arc to give the Raiders a six-point edge, 14-8 heading into the second period.

Neither team got much done in the second period, but the Raiders were able to increase their lead to 10 points, 21-11 at the half. Scherr opened the scoring with a baseline drive and a reverse lay-in that had to be seen to be believed.

Mackenzie Edwards hit 1-of-2 at the line at the 6:03 mark to make it 16-9 before Schwartz hit a three at the 5:30 mark that pushed the Ryle lead to 10 points, 19-9.

Scwartz hit a lay-in with 1:02 left to make it a 12-point lead, but Hannah Saltsman closed out the half for the Lady Cougars with a lay-in that made it 21-11.

Grayson County came to life in the third quarter and outscored the Raiders 16-7 in the period to get themselves back in the game. The Raiders still led by 11 points, 28-17, when the Lady Cougars started clicking.

A White 15-footer at the 3:39 mark was followed by a pair of White free throws at 2:33 to cut the deficit to seven points, 28-21. Back-to-back three-pointers by Allie Horton and Shannon Smith capped a 10-0 Lady Cougar run that saw them trailing by just a single point, 28-27 with 1:14 left in the period.

The Lady Cougars had two chances to take the lead in the closing moments of the period but turned the ball over each time.

Scherr had picked up her third foul early in the third period and sat out most of that period. But she returned at the start of the fourth and hit a pair of buckets that were sandwiched around a Schwartz three, and the Raiders had pushed the lead back up to eight points, 35-27 with 6:27 left to play.

Smith stopped the Ryle run with a three-ball at the 6:19 mark, but the Raiders would follow that with nine straight, including Scherr’s final three of the night. The 16-3 run gave Ryle a 14-point lead, 44-30, with 3:06 remaining and the outcome was pretty much decided.

In addition to her 20 points, White added a team high seven rebounds. Smith finished the night with six points and two rebounds, while Allie Horton scored five and pulled down five rebounds. Edwards had three points and four boards and Saltsman finished with two points and two rebounds.

Photo Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Grace White was triple-teamed as she tried to score under the basket. White finished with 20 points in the Lady Cougars’ 50-36 loss to Ryle in Somerset. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Grace-3.jpg Photo Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Grace White was triple-teamed as she tried to score under the basket. White finished with 20 points in the Lady Cougars’ 50-36 loss to Ryle in Somerset. Allie Horton buried this third-quarter three-pointer during the Lady Cougars’ 10-0 run. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Allie-3.jpg Allie Horton buried this third-quarter three-pointer during the Lady Cougars’ 10-0 run.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

