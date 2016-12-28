Holmes holds off Lady Cougars 43-34

A terrible showing in the first half of last Thursday’s game against Covington Holmes sent the Lady Cougars down to a 43-34 defeat in the final game of the Queen of the Commonwealth holiday tournament, played at Bullitt East High School.

Grayson County (7-4) was only able to score six points in the first half, all of them coming from senior Grace White. The Lady Cougars hit just one field goal in the first quarter and one more in the second period. In all, the Lady Cougars hit just 2-of-14 from the field in the first half, a polar 14 percent.

Add to the cold shooting nine first-half turnovers and it added up to a losing formula. The only positive in the first half was the defense played by the Lady Cougars. Despite the cold shooting and the turnovers, the Lady Cougars trailed by just 12 points, 18-6 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs (9-2) came into this game averaging slightly more than 62 points per game, meaning Grayson County held Holmes to nearly 20 points below their average.

Grayson County had eight empty possessions at the start of the game, not getting on the board until the 3:33 mark when White buried a 10-footer. Despite that, the Lady Cougars trailed by just three points, 5-2. Unfortunately, that would be the only shot they hit in the first period and trailed by seven, 10-3 heading into the second quarter.

The Lady Cougars turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions of the second period before White scored on a pull-up jumper at the 5:48 mark which made it 12-5. The Lady Bulldogs then scored the next four points to increase their lead to 11 points, 16-5 with 5:10 left in the first half.

White hit 1-of-2 at the line to cut their deficit to 10 points, 16-6, with 4:57 left. Up to that point, the Lady Cougars had been playing a 2-3 zone on defense, and Holmes was having trouble getting penetration. With just under four minutes left in the half, they began holding the ball, trying to pull Grayson County out of the zone.

But coach Daniel Pharris was having none of that and had his players stay back in the zone. Working the clock down inside a minute, the Lady Bulldogs missed a pair of shots, but got the rebound each time. Finally, with just four seconds left, Latavia Keith scored on a wide-open lay-up to give her team a 12-point lead, 18-6 at the half.

Grayson County came out firing in the second half, but without immediate success. They missed shots on their first four possessions, allowing Holmes to increase their lead to 17 points, 23-6 with 6:25 left in the period.

The Lady Cougars still trailed by 17 points, 28-11 at the 4:49 mark when they finally began finding their range. Back-to-back threes from Brandi Minton and White cut the deficit to 11 points, 28-17 with 3:56 left, and when Hannah Saltsman hit another three with 2:05 remaining, the lead was down to eight points, 28-20. They still trailed by eight points, 30-22 as the fourth quarter began.

After the Lady Bulldogs opened the scoring with a Laila Johnson lay-in to push the lead to 10 points again, Minton hit another three and Saltsman hit 1-of-2 at the foul line, and the Lady Cougars had pulled back to within six points of the lead, 32-26 with 6:22 left in the game.

The Lady Cougars had three straight opportunities to cut further into the lead, but could get nothing to fall. Keith scored on a put-back basket at the 4:43 mark to end a three-minute drought for the Lady Bulldogs and push the lead back up to eight points, 34-26.

Saltsman hit another three, her third of the game, with 2:54 left that cut the lead to six points, 37-31. After Keith hit a pair of bonus free throws at the 1:49 mark, White buried a three with 1:38 left that cut the lead to just five points, 39-34 and Pharris called a timeout.

Those would be the Lady Cougars’ final points of the day, though, as the Lady Bulldogs were able to hit 4-of-4 foul shots in the closing seconds to put the game away.

Johnson finished with 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, and Kamari Graham added 11.

White recorded a double-double in the losing effort, scoring 16 points and adding 12 rebounds. Saltsman finished with 10 points and added four rebounds. Minton closed out the Lady Cougar scoring with eight points.

Senior Allie Horton had a tough shooting day, missing all four shots she took, but she pulled down seven rebounds and added a pair of assists.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Junior Brandi Minton found herself all alone under the basket in last Thursday’s game against Covington Holmes. Minton finished with eight points in the 43-34 loss. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Brandi-2.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Junior Brandi Minton found herself all alone under the basket in last Thursday’s game against Covington Holmes. Minton finished with eight points in the 43-34 loss. Allie Horton brought the ball past mid-court against the Holmes defense. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Allie-1.jpg Allie Horton brought the ball past mid-court against the Holmes defense. Hannah Saltsman took a second-half shot from behind the arc. Saltsman scored 10, including three three-pointers. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hannah-3.jpg Hannah Saltsman took a second-half shot from behind the arc. Saltsman scored 10, including three three-pointers. Grace White moved the ball around the perimeter in the second half. White recorded a double-double in the game, but Holmes took a 43-34 win. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Grace-2.jpg Grace White moved the ball around the perimeter in the second half. White recorded a double-double in the game, but Holmes took a 43-34 win. Shannon Smith made a move on the wing during the second half. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shannon-3.jpg Shannon Smith made a move on the wing during the second half.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

