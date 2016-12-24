GC splits two Queen contests

Play continued Tuesday and Wednesday at the Queen of the Commonwealth holiday tournament at Bullitt East High School, and the Lady Cougars split their two games.

On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars missed a golden opportunity in the second period to pull away from the Campbell County Lady Camels and lived to regret it as Campbell pulled away in the second half to hand the Lady Cougars a 50-37 loss.

On Wednesday, after leading by 18 points with under a minute to play in the third quarter, the Lady Cougars had to hang on for dear life as the Webster County Lady Trojans came roaring back in the fourth quarter. Luckily for Grayson County, they were able to hold on for a 52-50 win. The two teams combined to hit 20 three-point baskets.

Campbell County

Neither team got much done in the first half, which ended in a 17-17 tie. The Lady Camels broke out to an early 8-2 lead at the 3:58 mark of the first quarter, but a 10-2 Lady Cougar run that included back-to-back threes by Grace White and Hannah Saltsman, put Grayson County on top 12-10 with 1:20 left. The Lady Cougars led 12-11 heading into the second period.

Opening the second quarter, the Lady Camels had empty trips on eight of its first nine possessions, but Grayson County was unable to take advantage of them. The Lady Cougars did not make a field goal in the second period, but hit 5-of-6 at the free-throw line to lead 17-13 with 2:08 left in the first half.

The Lady Camels then scored the final four points of the period and the game was tied 17-17 heading into the half-time intermission.

Play heated up in the third quarter and there were a pair of lead changes. Back-to-back baskets by White gave the Lady Cougars a one-point lead, 23-22 at the 4:56 mark, but a Taylor Clos lay-in with 4:30 left put the Lady Camels back on top 24-23. Grayson County would never have the lead again.

Clos, a junior point guard, was the bane of the Lady Cougars’ existence on this day. She scored a game-high 26 points, with eight of her made baskets coming off of lay-ins as she shredded the Lady Cougar defense with dribble-drives.

A Saltsman lay-up with 46 seconds left brought the Lady Cougars to within three of the lead, 31-28, but the Lady Camels scored on back-to-back lay-ins, the final shot just beating the buzzer, and they took a seven-point lead, 35-28 into the fourth quarter.

An 11-4 Campbell County run at the start of the fourth quarter built a 14-point lead, 46-32 with 2:08 left to play and the game was pretty much decided.

Saltsman led the Lady Cougars with 16 points and she added three rebounds. White joined her in double figures with 12 points and she led the team on the glass with seven rebounds.

Mackenzie Edwards added four points off the bench, while Allie Horton had three. Kennedi Cave had two points to complete the Lady Cougar scoring.

Webster County

The Lady Cougars came out on fire in the first half against the Lady Trojans of Webster County. They took 10 shots in the first quarter and made eight of them. In the second quarter, Grayson County shot the ball nine times and made six. All tolled, that worked out to nearly 74% from the field on 14-of-19 shot attempts.

They shared the ball well, also. Of their 14 made shots, eight of them came off of assists.

The first period was one of runs by both teams. The Lady Cougars scored the first 11 points of the game before the Lady Trojans got on the board at the 3:45 mark with a Jessica Winders lay-in. Winders’ shot was the start of a 10-0 Webster run that saw the Lady Trojans pull to within a point of the lead, 11-10 with 2:56 left in the period.

Lady Trojan sophomore forward Karlie Keeney had a pair of threes during the run. Keeney wound up hitting seven threes on the day for a game-high 21 points.

The Lady Cougars responded with four consecutive three-pointers, including back-to-back threes from Mackenzie Edwards, and the Lady Cougars led by 13 points, 23-10 with 1:17 left. The Lady Cougars led by 12 points, 25-13 at the start of the second period.

Keeney opened the second period scoring with a three, but a Kenzie Renfrow lay-in and back-to-back threes by Horton and Saltsman boosted the Lady Cougar lead to 17 points, 33-16 with 5:23 left in the first half.

Shannon Smith’s buzzer beating three at the end of the period, the Lady Cougars’ eighth of the first half, gave Grayson County a 16-point advantage, 40-24 at the half.

Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter, but two Edwards’ free throws with 23 seconds left in the period saw the Lady Cougars holding their largest lead of the game, 18 points at 44-26. But Keeney closed out the period with another three to cut the margin to 15 points, 44-29.

Keeney’s three was the start of a 12-0 Lady Trojan run that saw the lead cut to just six points, 44-38 with 5:42 left to play. White halted the run at the 5:25 mark with a lay-in, then added two free throws with 4:06 left to push the lead back up to 10 points, 48-38.

Kelsey Payne hit a three at the 3:47 mark, then added a lay-in with 2:28 left to cut the Lady Trojan deficit to just five points, 48-43.

Edwards hit a pair of bonus free throws with 1:03 remaining before White hit 1-of-2 at the line to make it 51-43 with 48 seconds left. Keeney hit her final three of the day with 23.7 seconds left to make it 51-46 and Webster called a timeout.

Saltsman was fouled with 19.7 seconds left, but missed both double-bonus free throws. Rylee Warford buried a three with 8.5 second remaining to cut the Grayson County lead to just two points, 51-49.

Horton was fouled with 7.1 seconds showing on the clock and went to the line for two shots. Horton missed the first, but made the second to make it a three-point game, and coach Daniel Pharris called a timeout to get everyone on the same page. Pharris wanted someone to foul intentionally to send the Lady Trojans to the line for two shots with just a second or two left.

It didn’t quite work the way Pharris wanted it to, though, as Renfrow did commit a foul with nine-tenths of a second remaining, but she committed the foul as Payne was in the act of shooting a three-pointer, which just missed going in.

That meant that Payne would have the chance to tie the game with under a second remaining to be played. But when Payne missed the first two shots, the Lady Cougars could finally breathe easily.

Renfrow was fouled with :00.1 showing. She missed both free throws, but it didn’t matter.

Winders joined Keeney in double figures with 10 points. Grayson County put three players into double-figure scoring, led by Horton’s 14 points. Horton also led the team with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

White scored 13 points and added two boards and three assists. Edwards scored 10 points off the bench and added two rebounds.

Smith finished with six points, and Saltsman added five. Renfrow and Brandi Minton completed the Lady Cougar scoring with two points each.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Allie Horton drove into the lane against Campbell County on Tuesday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Allie.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Allie Horton drove into the lane against Campbell County on Tuesday. Grace White drove around her Campbell County defender on Tuesday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Grace-drive.jpg Grace White drove around her Campbell County defender on Tuesday. Hannah Saltsman looked to make a pass Wednesday afternoon against Webster County. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hannah-2.jpg Hannah Saltsman looked to make a pass Wednesday afternoon against Webster County. Grace White jumped at the start of the game against Campbell County on Tuesday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Grace-jump.jpg Grace White jumped at the start of the game against Campbell County on Tuesday. Allie Horton made a pass to the wing to Mackenzie Edwards, who buried one of her two three-point shots on the day. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Allie-2.jpg Allie Horton made a pass to the wing to Mackenzie Edwards, who buried one of her two three-point shots on the day. Hannah Saltsman went to the line on Tuesday against Campbell County. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hannah-1.jpg Hannah Saltsman went to the line on Tuesday against Campbell County.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.