Moore downs Cougars 52-41

A 13-0, second-period run opened up a close game and propelled the Moore Mustangs to a 52-41 victory over Grayson County’s Cougars in the opener of the Cecilian Bank Holiday Classic, played at Breckinridge County High School on Saturday.

Moore held a decided height advantage over the Cougars, and it was felt throughout the game as the high-flying Mustangs rattled the rim with several dunks.

The Cougars took advantage of some sloppy ball-handling by the Mustangs to take an early 5-0 lead at the 4:28 mark of the first period. The Mustangs had seven empty trips at the start, including five turnovers, before Ramon Collins scored on a put-back basket at the 3:33 mark.

Collins’ shot was the start of a 7-0 Mustang run that saw them take their first lead of the night, 7-5 with 54 seconds left in the period. Collins was whistled for his second foul with 35.8 seconds remaining, then compounded his error by being whistled for a technical foul. Trey Goff hit the free throws and the game was tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

The two teams traded baskets at the start of the second period making it 9-9 at the 7:09 mark when the Mustangs put their stamp on the game. Antwan Hurt’s three-pointer with 3:01 left in the first half capped the 13-0 run that gave the Mustangs a 22-9 lead. Hurt beat the buzzer with another three, his third of the first half, to give Moore a 14-point lead, 25-11 at the intermission.

Grayson County would go on the outscore the Mustangs in the second half 30-27, but were unable to overcome the big Mustang lead. The Cougars still trailed by 14 points, 40-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Grayson County pulled to within 11 points of the lead twice in the fourth quarter, the final time coming with 35 seconds left when Logan Majors scored on a lay-in to make it 52-41, but that would be as close as they would come. Collins led all scorers in the game with 16 points, while Hurt added 11.

Goff led the Cougars with 10 points and he added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Three players, Majors, Conner Schultz and Caleb Ray finished the game with seven points apiece. Schultz led the Cougars on the boards with six rebounds and he added two assists.

Spencer Sharp and Bailey Logsdon completed the Cougar scoring with five points each, with Logsdon adding four rebounds.

Photo Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon put up a jumper in the lane against the Moore Mustangs. Logsdon had five points in the 52-41 loss. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bailey-2.jpg Photo Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Bailey Logsdon put up a jumper in the lane against the Moore Mustangs. Logsdon had five points in the 52-41 loss.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.