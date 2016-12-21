GC girls win Queen opener, 65-59

Playing in the opening round of the Queen of the Commonwealth holiday tournament at Bullitt East High School, the Lady Cougars (6-2) won a hard-fought, 65-59 victory over Johnson County Central (5-2).

The Lady Cougars put three players into double figures, led by junior forward Hannah Saltsman’s game-high 24 points. Saltsman also had five rebounds, two assists and a team-high two steals.

Senior Grace White found herself in foul trouble at the start of the game, heading to the bench about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period having scored just two points. She returned at the start of the second half and wound up with 14 points altogether. She also had five rebounds and led the team with three assists.

Senior Shannon Smith had a good day from behind the arc, hitting 4-of-5 from there, finishing with 12 points and adding three rebounds.

After the Lady Eagles scored the first bucket of the game, the Lady Cougars got a pair of free throws from White and back-to-back threes from Smith to take an early 8-2 lead.

Central responded with seven unanswered points to go back on top 9-8 with 4:19 left in the first period. During the Lady Eagle run, White picked up her second foul, went to the bench, and did not return until the third quarter.

Despite not having their top scorer on the floor, the Lady Cougars hung in there against the Lady Eagles. The lead changed hands twice more in the first period, and Smith’s third three-pointer of the period put the Lady Cougars on top 15-12 with 48 seconds left in the period.

Johnson Central scored the final two points of the first quarter, then opened the second with nine unanswered points to take their largest lead of the game, eight points at 23-15 with 6:27 left in the first half.

The Lady Eagles still led by seven points, 27-20 with 4:22 remaining in the first half, when the Lady Cougars went on a run of their own. Grayson County forced seven empty trips for the Lady Eagles, including four steals, and the Lady Cougars took advantage to score nine unanswered points. Saltsman scored six straight for the Lady Cougars and freshman Kenzie Renfrow capped off the run with a three-pointer with 59 seconds left that put her team on top 29-27.

The Lady Eagles closed out the first-half scoring with a pair of Lauren Preston free throws and the game was tied 29-29 heading into the halftime intermission.

There was one lead change and seven ties in the third period as the two teams traded blows. As they headed into the final period of play, it was still anybody’s ball game tied at 46 apiece.

The score was tied three more times at the start of the fourth quarter before Preston hit 1-of-2 at the line to give the Lady Eagles a 53-52 lead with 3:57 left to play.

White hit two bonus free throws with 3:45 left to make it 54-53, but Alaina Castle scored on a put-back at 3:31 to put the Lady Eagles back up by one, 55-54. That would turn out to be Johnson Central’s last lead of the game.

Saltsman buried a three with 3:13 left to play to make it 57-55. The Lady Eagles turned the ball over with 2:49 left to play and fouled senior Allie Horton with 2:14 left on the clock.

Horton with 1-of-2 to give Grayson County a three-point advantage, 58-55. Following an out-of-bounds play at the 1:39 mark, the Lady Eagles could not get the ball inbounds and were whistled for a five-second turnover. Saltsman was fouled at the 1:17 mark, and her two bonus free throws gave the Lady Cougars some breathing room at 60-55.

Central hit free throws with 1:01 left to cut the Grayson County lead to three points, 60-57. but White followed with 3-of-4 free throws to give the Lady Cougars a six-point advantage, 63-57 with 35 seconds left and the game was in the bag.

Following the game there was an ugly incident as the two teams came together to shake hands when a couple of Johnson Central player went after White, but the officials quickly stepped in and coach Daniel Pharris hustled his players off the court. As of press time on Tuesday, there were no repercussions from the melee.

Preston led the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Horton and Mackenzie Edwards both scored six points for Grayson County, and Renfrow completed the Lady Cougar scoring with three points. Horton added three rebounds and two assists, while Renfrow had four rebounds and a team-high three steals.

The win put the Lady Cougars into the winner’s bracket of the tournament and were scheduled to play Campbell County on Tuesday. Be sure to check Saturday’s edition for those results.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Kenzie Renfrow brought the ball up against the Johnson County Central defense. Renfrow scored three points and added four rebounds and three steals off the bench in the Lady Cougars’ 65-59 win Monday at Bullitt East. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Kenzie-2.jpg Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Kenzie Renfrow brought the ball up against the Johnson County Central defense. Renfrow scored three points and added four rebounds and three steals off the bench in the Lady Cougars’ 65-59 win Monday at Bullitt East. Shannon Smith buried this three-pointer in the first half. Smith hit four shots from behind the arc as the Lady Cougars won their first-round match-up against Johnson County Central. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shannon-2.jpg Shannon Smith buried this three-pointer in the first half. Smith hit four shots from behind the arc as the Lady Cougars won their first-round match-up against Johnson County Central. Grace White put up a left-handed shot in the first quarter. Despite first-half foul trouble, White had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Grace-1.jpg Grace White put up a left-handed shot in the first quarter. Despite first-half foul trouble, White had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

