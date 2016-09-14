Cougars run in Purple Strider Invitational

The Cougar cross country teams traveled to Bowling Green’s Kereiakes Park over the weekend to take part in the Purple Strider Invitational, hosted by Bowling Green High School.

Running without senior Shannon Smith in the 5K varsity race, the Lady Cougars finished sixth of 15 teams and 143 runners with 189 points. The Cougars finished eighth overall out of 21 teams and 221 runners.

Sophomore Hailey Stallings continued her fine, early-season running with a fifth-place finish in 21:29.04. Junior Jarrett Crawford returned to the field after missing last week with an ankle injury. He finished eighth overall with a time of 18:13.39.

South Warren was the women’s team winner with 40 points. Greenwood was second with 79 points, while host Bowling Green was third with 92 points. Bowling Green’s Samantha Sutton was the individual winner with a time of 20:52.63.

Madisonville-North Hopkins won the men’s title with 32 points. Logan County finished second with 112 points, while South Warren was third with 159 points. Madisonville’s Christian Parker took the individual crown with a time of 17:13.08.

Others earning points for the Lady Cougars included Emery Crume, 48th with a time of 25:08.57, Grace Childress, 49th with a time of 25:15.78, Kaylee Masden, 50th in 25:20.09, and Kennedy Childress, 74th in 26:57.66.

Earning points for the Cougars were Eli Thomas, 39th in 19:32.32, Luke Weedman, 58th in 20:07.85, Jacob Stinnett, 59th in 20:10.11, and Noah Saltsman, 72nd in 20:32.99.

The middle school girls had just two runners in their 3K race and did not qualify for a team score. Elizabeth Evans finished 10th overall of 13 teams and 110 runners. Her time was 13:54.87. Elizabeth Lucas was 69th overall with a time of 17:27.85.

Daviess County Middle won the team championship with 38 points. College View, also from Daviess County, was second with 55 points, while South Warren was third with 101 points. College View’s Megan Sutherland was the individual winner with a time of 12:53.11.

There were 18 teams and 177 runners in the boys middle school race and the Cougars finished fifth with 178 points. In a very close finish, James Madison had 72 points to just edge second-place College View, who had 73 points. Burns Middle, from Owensboro, was a close third with 76 points. College View’s Ethan Dych won the race with a time of 10:53.24.

Eli Helm was the first Cougar across the finish line, coming in 21st with a time of 12:12.82. Lucas Gallagher finished 27th with a time of 12:29.00, while Colton Glenn was 47th in 13:15.00, Peyton Nash was 48th in 13:17.00, and Jackson Crume was 53rd in 13:28.

Grayson County’s elementary school girls finished seventh of 15 teams with 184 points. Pulaski County finished first with 54 points, with Greenwood second with 64 points, and Burns third with 67 points. Greenwood’s Macy Daniels was the 2K individual winner in 8:31.27.

Alexis Henderson was the first Lady Cougar to finish, coming in 21st with a time of 10:03.62. Others earning points were Chloee Darst, 32nd in 10:24.48, Audrey Helm, 62nd in 11:00.96, Brinley Cannon, 72nd in 11:16.31, and Kandance Blessitt, 82nd in 11:32.01.

The elementary school boys took eighth-place with 218 points. St. Joseph School won the team title with 103 points, Muhlenberg County was second with 119 points, just edging out Pulaski County, who was third with 120 points. Muhlenberg’s Landon Groves was the individual winner with a time of 7:48.69.

Houston Brooks finished 14th overall, the first Cougar across the line with a time of 8:30.76. Paul Overton finished 29th in 9:06.65, Alex Hazelwood was 35th in 9:16.37, Dylan Gibson was 72nd in 10:04.25, and Sawyer Guffey completed the scoring for the Cougars, finishing 82nd with a time of 10:21.15.