Ohio County downs Cougars 35-14

Despite a career rushing day for Grayson County quarterback, Noah Bullock, the Cougar football team lost its fourth straight game, 35-14 at Ohio County last Friday evening.

Time after time, Bullock was able to fool the Eagle defense on option runs, tearing off big chunks of yardage before being brought down. Unofficially, Bullock was credited with 173 yards on 20 carries. Bullock scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter and threw 10 yards to Jordan Stallings in the second quarter for the other.

The two Cougar touchdowns were the most points scored by Grayson County in the four games played, but it wasn’t enough to offset a big offensive output by the Eagles. Ohio County put up over 500 yards of offense, 212 on the ground and 293 through the air.

Sophomore running back Caden Brown carried 15 times for 109 yards and one touchdown. Senior Jacob Richards carried 18 times for 85 yards. Junior quarterback Heath Simmons had a big passing day, completing 24 of 35 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior receiver Michael Griffin caught 11 of Simmons’ passes for 105 yards and two scores, while junior Nick Morris had nine catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles had four scoring drives of more than 70 yards in the game. Their last score came after the Cougars gave up the ball on downs at their own 15 late in the game.

Ohio County had the ball to begin the game and they wasted little time to take a lead they would not give up. Simmons hit Griffin with an 18-yard touchdown pass to complete a 70-yard, seven play drive. The extra point was no good, but the Eagles led 6-0.

After the Cougars went three-and-out on their first possession, the Eagles once again put together a long drive to take a 14-0 lead. They moved 71 yards in 12 plays with Brown carrying in from the one. Morris caught a pass from Simmons for the two-point conversion.

The Cougars scored on their next possession to make it a game at 14-7 as they moved 80-yards in 14 plays. Bullock carried six times on the drive for 53 yards and capped it off with a 10-yard toss to Jordan Stallings for the score at the 8:21 mark of the second quarter. Corbin Hodge added the extra point and the Cougars trailed by just seven.

Grayson County missed a golden opportunity to tie the score before the end of the half. Bullock recovered a muffed punt at the Eagle 20 with just under a minute to play. They moved the ball inside the Eagle 10, but on third down, a Bullock pass into the end zone was picked off and the Eagles were able to run out the clock.

Grayson County threatened again at the start of the third quarter, moving from their own 32 down to the Eagle four, but Bullock lost the handle on a third-and-goal run and Ohio County recovered the ball at the six to halt the Cougar drive.

Ohio County then moved 94 yards in 12 plays, with Griffin grabbing his second scoring pass from Simmons from 26 yards out. Despite a bad snap on the extra-point attempt, Morris was able to run it in for two points to make it 22-7.

When the Cougars were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, the Eagles put together an 88-yard drive in six plays to take a commanding 29-7 lead as time ran out in the third quarter.

Grayson County was still hanging around after taking the kickoff starting the fourth quarter and moving 73 yards for another score. Bullock carried in from six yards out to make it 29-14.

The Eagles then held the ball for nearly seven minutes before giving it up on downs at the Cougar 17. Grayson County was unable to move the ball and gave it back to Ohio County at the Cougar 15 with 1:40 remaining. Five plays later, Morris hauled in a 24-yard pass from Simmons for the final score of the night.

The 0-4 Cougars will be on the road again this coming Friday night as they travel to Morgantown to take on the Butler County Bears (2-2). Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Grayson County sophomore quarterback, Noah Bullock, had a career day running the ball for the Cougars in their 35-14 loss last Friday night at Ohio County. A trio of Cougars combined to bring down an Ohio County runner. Dustin Woosley gained some good yardage on this third-quarter run. Junior Jordan Stallings eluded an Ohio County defender as he carried the ball in the fourth quarter.

By Don Brown

