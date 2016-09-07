GC runs in Wildcat Wilderness Invitational

The Cougar cross country teams traveled to Franklin-Simpson High School last Saturday to run in the Wildcat Wilderness Invitational.

With eight teams and 105 runners in the varsity girls 5K race, the Lady Cougars finished fourth overall with 129 points. There were 13 teams and 158 runners in the boys 5K where the Cougars finished ninth with 218 points.

Sophomore Hailey Stallings finished second in the girls race with a time of 20:31.18, just behind South Warren’s Caroline Haas, who won with a time of 20:17.18. South Warren won the team title with 30 points, Greenwood was second with 53 points, and Apollo was third with 111 points.

Apollo took the boys team title with 61 points, ahead of second-place Logan County (80 points), and Owensboro Catholic (82 points.) Apollo’s Colby Wiesman won the individual crown with a time of 16:36.54

Others earning points for the Lady Cougars were Shannon Smith, 23rd in 22:38.64, Grace Childress, 35th in 23:20.71, Emery Crume, 43rd in 23:38.55, and Kaylee Masden, 44th in 23:45.99.

Running out of the points were Kayla Matthews, 57th in 24:56.78, Kennedy Childress, 64th in 25:10.94, Dana Clark, 76th in 26:24.69, Rachel McMahan, 97th in 30:07.81, and Kaylynne Armagost, 105th in 34:44.98.

The Cougars’ top runner, junior Jarrett Crawford, did not run in this meet. He injured an ankle in the first race of the season, then tried to run on it last week at Warren East and had to drop out of the race.

The first Cougar to cross the finish line was junior Noah Saltsman, 29th in 18:34.56. Others earning points were Jacob Stinnett, 44th in 19:08.38, Luke Weedman, 48th in 19:13.39, Anthony Darst, 59th in 19:39.33, and Eli Thomas, 61st in 19:45.13.

Finishing out of the points were Isaac DePoyster, 74th in 20:34.27, Zack Robinson, 77th in 20:36.93, Gabriel Mudd, 93rd in 21:10.44, and Brennan Childress, 129th in 23:40.47.

The middle school girls had just four runners in the 3K race and did not qualify for a team score. Elizabeth Evans finished seventh overall in 12:58.04 to lead the Lady Cougar effort. Chloe Wilder was 39th in 15:44.01, Elizabeth Lucas was 41st in 16:06.36, and Amber Clark was 48th in 17:08.10.

South Warren won the team title with 45 points. Franklin-Simpson was second with 47 points and Dickson Middle was third with 85 points. Burns’ Baylee Hare won with a time of 12:19.40

The middle school boys had a good showing, finishing third of nine team with 109 points. College View took first with 29 points, and Burns was second with 31 points.

Lucas Gallagher was the top Cougar finisher, coming in eighth overall with a time of 11:20.08. Eli Helm was 11th in 11:23.46, Colton Glenn was 31st in 12:37.14, Will Meredith finished 32nd in 12:39.39, and Jackson Crume was the final runner to score points, finishing 38th in 12:56.45.

Running out of the points were Ethan Dean, 53rd in 13:44.90, Aubrey Blaine, 76th in 15:05.67, and James Kelty, 86th in 16:25.40.

In the 2K elementary school races, the Cougars won the team title with 37 points, one point better than second-place Butler County. Burns finished third with 46 points. The Lady Cougars finished third with 56 points.

Fourth-grader Houston Brooks finished second behind Butler County’s Parker Smith. Brooks’ time was 8:24.65, while Smith ran 8:16.79. Others earning points for the Cougars were Jaron Nugent, fifth in 8:45.35, Paul Overton, 7th in 8:56.46, Nolan Daley, 10th in 9:02.29, and Alex Hazelwood, 13th in 9:18.29.

Earning points for the Lady Cougars were Chloee Darst, 7th in 9:49.66, Alexis Henderson, 8th in 9:53.15, Audrey Helm, 20th in 10:44.91, Kandance Blessitt, 23rd in 11:11.95, and Brinley Cannon, 26th in 11:51.33.

The Cougar harriers will run again this coming Saturday morning in the Purple Strider Invitational at Kereiakes Park, in Bowling Green beginning at 9 a.m. with the varsity girls 5K.