Cougars shutout Campbellsville 2-0

The Cougar varsity soccer team got a pair of goals from sophomore Cody Watkins and the defense made them stand up for a 2-0 shutout win over the visiting Campbellsville Tigers last Saturday at the Cougar Soccer Field.

These two teams were fairly evenly matched and for most of the first half neither team could dent the scoreboard. As play continued, Grayson County began to dominate play, holding the ball in the Campbellsville end for extended periods and getting good opportunities, though they couldn’t get one in the net.

That changed, though, in the 32nd minute. Senior Dawson Young gained control of the ball deep in the Tiger end of the field, near the corner flag. Young was able to maneuver past his defender and send a long, crossing pass into the eight-yard box at the near post.

The ball was right at Watkins, who got his left foot to the ball and rocketed it past the Tigers’ senior goalie, Zach Bottoms, to make it 1-0. The first half ended with that same score.

The Cougars kept the pressure on Bottoms in the second half, getting good opportunities in the 42nd, 45th and 46th minutes of play.

The Cougars’ junior goal keeper, Jack Davis, had to contend with two corners on successive plays in the 53rd minute of play and was able to punch the ball out of harm’s way each time. Head coach Kenny Fukuhara lobbied for a foul call on the second corner, but his plea fell on the deaf ears of the referee.

Senior Conner Schultz had an excellent chance in the 58th minute. Bringing the ball into the 8-yard box, Schultz ripped a left-footed shot that sailed just high over the net.

Neither team could get the ball into the goal in the first 32 minutes play in the second half, but the Cougars connected again in the 33rd minute. With a free kick from just outside the penalty area, Schultz sent a ball into the box, where Watkins got to it and sent it past Bottoms to make it 2-0.

The Cougars continued to threaten the Tiger goal in the closing moments. Schultz worked through the Tiger defense for a shot that was stopped by Bottoms with six minutes left.

With less than a minute remaining, Watkins had another great opportunity as he dribbled through the defense and set up for a shot from about 10 yards out. But the sophomore attacker caught his foot in the turf and the shot dribbled harmlessly wide.

The Cougars will host district rival Meade County on Thursday, with the winner getting a leg up for the top seed in the district. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Photos Don Brown | GC News-Gazette Cody Watkins brought the ball up the field Saturday against Campbellsville. Watkins scored both goals in a 2-0 Cougar win. Conner Schultz slid for the ball just outside the 8-yard box. The Tiger goalie, Zach Bottoms was able to make a stop on this play. Senior Carson Zurmehly battled a Campbellsville defender deep i9n the Tiger end of the field. Senior Caleb Powell took a Cougar throw-in in the Tiger end of the field in the second half.