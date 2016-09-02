Lady Cougars beat Muhlenberg 2-1

Getting a little revenge for an earlier loss, the Lady Cougar volleyball team came back from a first-set loss to win the last two sets against visiting Muhlenberg County to win 2-1.

The Lady Mustangs had beaten Grayson County in straight sets, 25-23, 25-20 during competition in the Apollo Summer Slam last month. Muhlenberg took the first set 25-22, but the Lady Cougars came back to run away with the second set 25-16, then take the final set by an identical 25-16 score.

In the opening match, the Lady Cougar JV squad couldn’t get out of its own way as they lost in three sets, 10-21, 21-18, 13-15.

Varsity Match

After the Lady Cougars scored the first four points of the game, Muhlenberg came back to make a contest of it. The two teams stayed within a point or two of each other until a kill by senior Whitley Doss and an ace by junior Lauren Walker put Muhlenberg up by two, 22-20.

A kill by eighth-grader Daisy Ritchie gave Muhlenberg its first set-point at 24-21, but a double-hit was called on their setter and the Lady Cougars got the ball back.

On the ensuing volley, junior Julie Carrol had a great block on a Doss kill attempt, but Doss came right back to put another kill down to give the visitors the first-set win.

Grayson County held the upper hand at the start of the second set, but the Lady Mustangs fought back to take a brief lead at 11-10. Five straight Grayson County points, including kills by Meredith Pawley and Grace White, put the Lady Cougars in front to stay at 15-11.

A Doss hitting error gave the Lady Cougars a set-point at 24-16, and Emma Wilder put down a kill following a Muhlenberg overpass to even the score at a set apiece.

The Lady Cougars never trailed in the deciding set. Leading by three, 8-5, Wilder served three straight aces to increase the lead to six points, 11-5.

Trailing by 11 points, 19-8, Muhlenberg rallied for four straight to close to within seven points of the lead, 19-12, but they would never be closer.

Still leading by seven, 22-14, Wilder had back-to-back kills to bring it to match-point, 24-14, but Miranda Boaz served long and Muhlenberg got the ball back.

A Lady Cougar hitting error gave a point to the visitors, but on the next volley the Lady Mustangs were whistled for being in the net and Grayson County had the win.

JV Match

The young Lady Cougars were all out of sync at the start of the match and were never really in the first set. After the first serving rotation, they trailed 5-0.

The Lady Mustangs quickly pushed it to a nine-point lead, 15-6. They still led by nine, 19-10 when libero Kaitlyn Rose served an ace to bring it to set-point, 20-10. Brittney Ellis then put away a kill to give the first set to the visitors.

The two teams traded the lead in the early going and stayed within a point or two of one another until Sam Milliner took the serve with her team ahead by a point, 10-9.

Three straight Muhlenberg hitting errors moved it to 13-9 before Milliner served an ace to make it 14-9. Another Muhlenberg error made it 15-9 before a Rachel Bandy kill ended the run.

Muhlenberg battled back to tie the score at 17-17. Leading by one, 19-18, Olivia Lucas made a remarkable dig on a ball that seemed down. Her dig sailed over the net and found the floor for a Grayson County set-point at 20-18. When Muhlenberg committed a hitting error on the ensuing volley, the match was tied at a set apiece.

In the 15-point tie-breaker, Grayson County led by as many as four points, 9-5, but could not hold the lead. Leading 13-12, a Lady Cougar hitting error gave the ball back to the Mustangs tied at 13-13.

Some miscommunication in the Lady Cougar back row let a ball drop giving Muhlenberg a match-point, and when Lucas put a ball into the net, the Mustangs had the win.

Senior setter Miranda Boaz was able to tip this ball at the net with her left hand during the varsity match, won by Grayson County in three sets. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Miranda.jpg Senior setter Miranda Boaz was able to tip this ball at the net with her left hand during the varsity match, won by Grayson County in three sets. Sophomore Maggie Clark smashed a return during the JV loss. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Maggie.jpg Sophomore Maggie Clark smashed a return during the JV loss. Junior Meredith Pawley just got this ball over the outstretched fingers of the Muhlenberg defenders during varsity action. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Meredith.jpg Junior Meredith Pawley just got this ball over the outstretched fingers of the Muhlenberg defenders during varsity action. Junior Lili LeGawiec dug this serve during the JV match. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Lili.jpg Junior Lili LeGawiec dug this serve during the JV match. Senior libero Ally Felix passed this serve to her setter during the varsity match. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Ally.jpg Senior libero Ally Felix passed this serve to her setter during the varsity match. Sophomore Katie Mullins ripped this ball during the JV loss. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Katie.jpg Sophomore Katie Mullins ripped this ball during the JV loss.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

