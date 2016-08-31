Late Glasgow goal downs Cougars 1-0

After nearly 70 minutes of action Monday night at the Cougar Soccer Field, neither the Cougars nor the visiting Glasgow Scotties had been able to dent the goal for a score.

But with less than 12 minutes remaining, the Scotties scored on a long, curving shot that just sailed past the outstretched arms of Cougar goalie Jack Davis and settled into the netting at the back post and Glasgow made that stand for the 1-0 win.

In the opening JV game, the Scotties put a ball in the net in the sixth minute of play for a 1-0 lead and they made that goal hold up as they beat the young Cougars 1-0.

Varsity Game

This game was a defensive struggle from the start and it figured to come down to who could eke out a goal first.

The Cougars missed an excellent chance less than two minutes into the game when senior Conner Schultz found himself with an empty net in front of him when the Scottie keeper, Brantley Estes, came out trying to clear a ball. Schultz’s shot, though, went just wide of the goal.

That would be the closest attempt at a goal by either team in the first half, though the Scotties headed a ball just over the top of the goal on a set-piece, corner kick in the 12th minute.

The Scotties began controlling the action in the second half with patience and some solid passing. In the 42nd minute, Davis had to come out to punch a ball away on a Glasgow corner, then a minute later the Scotties put a ball off the cross bar.

In the 46th minute, Davis made another nice save on a ball that was deflected in the 8-yard box, then made a diving save on a ball in the 49th minute.

Schultz had the Cougars’ best chance of the evening in the 51st minute when Estes again tried to clear a ball out away from his net. Schultz was able to touch the ball away from Estes just outside the penalty area and set up for a goal that would put the Cougars on top. But at the last moment, a Scottie defender was able to race back and interfere with Schultz’s shot enough that the ball went just wide right.

Davis continued to turn the Scotties away as they pressured the Cougar goal in the last 15 minutes of the game. But in the 68th minute the Scotties were making a run down the left side. Senior midfielder Auggie Brown took a long shot from the wing from about 40 yards out that curved toward the Cougar goal and eluded Davis for the only goal of the game.

Though they were desperate to get the equalizer, the Cougars could not penetrate the Glasgow defense and the visitors celebrated their win.

The Cougars dropped to 1-4-2 on the season with the loss while Glasgow improved to 3-1-2.

JV Game

Cougar freshman goalie Brady Whobrey played a great game in the nets for the Cougars, making saves right and left, but the one that got away caused the young Cougars to go down to defeat.

The Scotties were awarded a corner kick in the sixth minute of play. Sophomore defender Ryan Kenne took the corner and put a perfect ball into the box at the far post where sophomore forward Reed Gatlin was waiting. Gatlin took the pass and booted it into an open goal to make it 1-0.

That turned out to be the only scoring in the game. The Cougar chances were few and far between as the Scotties controlled the action.

Grayson County’s had a good chance in the 50th minute in the second half when seventh-grader Joshua Parks took a pass about 15-yards out in front of the Scottie goal. With a clear shot, the young midfielder caught his foot on the ground before contacting the ball and the shot dribbled wide.

Perhaps their best chance came a minute later when eighth-grader Matthew Haycraft raced past the Scottie defense and took the ball in on the right toward Scottie the keeper. Haycraft sent a crossing shot toward the far post that just missed getting into the net.

Nearing the mid-field stripe, winger Caleb Powell looked ahead to make a pass. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Caleb.jpg Nearing the mid-field stripe, winger Caleb Powell looked ahead to make a pass. Senior Carson Zurmehly maneuvered the ball in the mid-field as Dawson Young made a run on the left side of the field. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Carson-1.jpg Senior Carson Zurmehly maneuvered the ball in the mid-field as Dawson Young made a run on the left side of the field. Senior Conner Schultz battled through a hand-check to get to the ball at mid-field. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Conner.jpg Senior Conner Schultz battled through a hand-check to get to the ball at mid-field.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.