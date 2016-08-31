Rockets roast Cougars 50-8

After holding visiting Shelby County to just a single score in the first quarter, the Cougar defense gave up four second period touchdowns to go along with a safety, and the Rockets cruised to a 50-8 win at Cougar Stadium last Friday evening.

The Rockets dominated the action from the beginning, but hurt themselves with two early fumbles. Shelby County rushed 35 times in the game and amassed 347 yards and six touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Tyler Drane was the team’s leading rusher as he carried 12 times for 117 yards. Drane also threw six times and completed four, including a 15-yard scoring toss to Chandler Poppleton. Junior Caleb Moorhead rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and scored twice.

For the Cougars it was another evening of frustration on offense and defense. The only bright spot of the night came late in the third quarter when junior slot-back Jordan Stallings got free on a 71-yard jaunt for the Cougars’ only score of the night. Stallings rushed eight times and finished with 91 yards.

The Rockets turned the ball over on fumbles on their first two possessions. On the first play of the game, Drane called an audible, then mis-handled the snap. Grayson County junior Michael Schafer covered the loose ball and Grayson County had the ball at the Shelby County 40, but they were unable to move it.

On their next possession, the Rockets moved from their own 17 to the Cougar five, where they had a first-and-goal. But on second down, senior Conner Dean fumbled at the goal line and Stallings covered the ball for a touchback.

That would be the last time the Cougars would be able to stop the Rockets. With great field position following a bad Cougar punt, the Rockets moved 28 yards in five plays with Drane carrying in from a yard out to make it 7-0 at the 3:51 mark.

The Rockets got the ball again just before the end of the first period and drove 61 yards for their second score. Drane hit Poppleton with a 15-yard touchdown pass at the 11:46 mark of the second period to make it 14-0.

Following another Cougar punt, the Rockets moved 41 yards to score again. Morehead took it in from 15 yards out with 7:09 remaining in the first half to make it 21-0.

The Rockets place kicker, senior Josh Edwards, had a big night, hitting all seven extra points, and putting most of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Following the previous Rocket TD, Edwards hit another touchback, giving the Cougars the ball at their own 20. Two plays lost 17 yards, setting up a third-and-27 at the Cougar three. On the next snap, Cougar quarterback Noah Bullock was tackled in the end zone for a safety that made the score 23-0.

Following a Dustin Woosley punt, the Rockets had the ball again at the Grayson County 43 and four plays later they were in the end zone again. Morehead carried in from 18 yards out to make it 30-0 with 4:09 left in the half.

The Rockets weren’t done yet though. Following another Cougar punt, they moved 39 yards in five plays with Drane scoring again from six yards out to make it 37-0 with just 18 seconds left in the second period.

That meant that the clock would run continuously at the start of thee third quarter by the mercy rule. After the Cougars failed to move the ball at the start of the second half, the Rockets drove 44 yards to score again, with Poppleton ripping 28 yards for the score that made it 44-0.

Freshman Logan Kopp was able to return an Edwards kick to the 29, one of the few times Edwards did not put the ball into the end zone. On first down, Stallings took the ball around the right side. Cutting back toward the center of the field, Stallings found nothing but green in front of him as he rambled 71 yards for the score. Stallings added a two-point conversion that made it 44-8 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Shelby County added one more score with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter as they moved 57 yards in four plays.

Grayson County (0-2) will be on the road this Friday as they travel to Brownsville for the annual Tobacco Bowl against Edmonson County (1-1). Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Junior running back Jordan Stallings provided the lone bright spot for the Cougars when he raced 71 yards for the only Grayson County score of the game late in the third quarter. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Jordan-TD-1.jpg Junior running back Jordan Stallings provided the lone bright spot for the Cougars when he raced 71 yards for the only Grayson County score of the game late in the third quarter.