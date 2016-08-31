Cougars travel for Twilight Run

The Grayson County cross country teams traveled to Bowling Green this past weekend to take part in the Warren East Raider Twilight Run at Ephraim White Park.

Both the boys and girls varsity teams took part along with the elementary school and middle school teams. With 11 teams and 127 runners in the girls varsity 5K, the Lady Cougars finished sixth overall with 140 points. With 15 teams and 158 runners in the boys 5K, the Cougars were seventh with 248 points.

In the girls middle school 3K, Grayson County did not have a full team participating, but the boys team was seventh with 151 points. There were nine teams and 91 runners in the girls race, while 10 teams and 133 runners were in the boys 3K.

In the elementary school races, the teams run over a two-kilometer course. With eight teams and 77 runners in the race, the Lady Cougars were fifth overall with 118 points. There were 10 teams and 106 runners in the boys race. The Cougars finished fourth overall with 94 points.

The top three teams in the girls varsity race were all regional rivals. South Warren won the team title with 54 points, just ahead of second place Bowling Green, with 61 points. Greenwood was third with 70 points. Bowling Green’s Madisyn Peeples, the defending regional champion, was the race winner with a time of 19:13.36.

Sophomore Hailey Stallings was the first Lady Cougar across the line, finishing seventh overall with a time of 21:22.66. Senior Shannon Smith was 18th in 22:40.75, while junior Grace Childress was 27th in 24:02.31. Sophomore Kaylee Masden was 51st in 25:06.86, and Rachel McMahan was 53rd in 25:10.56 for the final scoring spot.

The boys were running without defending regional champion Jarrett Crawford or they might have had a better finishing score. Junior Eli Thomas was the first Cougar to finish, coming in 25th with a time of 18:58.28. Others earning points were Luke Weedman, 57th in 19:58.08, Zack Robinson, 70th in 20:25.42, Noah Saltsman, 71st in 20:25.93, and Anthony Darst, 72nd in 20:26.93.

McCracken County’s Josh Grogan was the individual winner with a time of 16:46.79. Host team Warren East won the team title with 45 points, with McCracken second with 62 points and Bowling Green third with 98 points.

The middle school girls had just three runners in the race so did not qualify for a team score. Seventh-grader Elizabeth Evans finished fourth overall with a time of 13:40.33. Seventh-grader Elizabeth Lucas was 80th in 19:39.50, and sixth-grader Amber Clark was 84th in 20:19.83.

Samantha Ouelette, of Central Magnet Middle School, was the individual winner with a time of 11:24.99. In a very close race for the team title, College View, from Daviess County, won with 62 points. Central Magnet was second with 66 points and Franklin-Simpson was third with 67 points.

Eighth-grader Eli Helm finished third for the middle school Cougars with a time of 11:58.26. Others earning points were Lucas Gallagher, 29th in 13:14.27, Will Meredith, 47th in 14:00.60, Jackson Crume, 53rd in 14:09.55, and Colton Glenn, 54th in 14:09.95.

Ethan Dych, from College View won the race with a time of 11:24.99, and his team took the team title with 46 points. Central Magnet was second with 86 points and St. Joseph School was third with 107 points.

South Warren was the team winner in the girls elementary school race with 28 points. Greenwood was second with 43 points and Glasgow finished third with 69 points. Megan Kitchens, from South Warren was the individual winner with a time of8:40.97.

Fifth-grader Audrey Helm was the first Lady Cougar across the line with a time of 11:12.25. Others earning points were Chloee Darst, 24th in 11:18.02, Alexis Henderson, 27th in 11:31.44, Kandance Blessitt, 34th in 12:00.50, and Brinley Cannon, 56th in 13:52.37.

McCracken County won the boys team title with 39 points, while South Warren was second with 68 points and Butler County took third with 75 points. McCracken’s Jeremiah Grogan won the individual crown with a time of 7:59.42.

Grayson County sent its “Orange Army” to the line in this race, with a total of 18 runners taking part. Fourth-grader Houston Brooks crossed the line first for Grayson County, finishing 11th overall with a time of 9:01.55.

Others earning points for the Cougars were Nolan Daley, 16th in 9:16.12, Jaron Nugent, 22nd in 9:33.04, Paul Overton, 28th in 9:50.25, and Kollin Blessitt, 35th in 10:04.25.