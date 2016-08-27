Cougars harriers run in Border Clash

Grayson County’s cross country teams saw action for the first time this season last Tuesday as both the boys and girls teams ran in the Fifth Annual Kentucky-Indiana Border Clash, hosted by Owensboro High School at Yellow Creek park, In Owensboro.

The Cougars have attended this race since its inception as it is always heavily attended by some of the best cross country teams and runners from both Kentucky and Indiana and it gives head coach Anthony Miller a good indication of where his team stands as the season begins.

This year 18 girls teams attended with 184 runners participating. On the boys side, 22 teams were on hand with 326 runners. Daviess County’s girls took first place, while Tell City, Ind. won the boys team title. Daviess County won with 34 points, with Evansville Memorial second with 66 points, and Jasper, Ind. third with 109 points.

Tell City’s boys took first with 56 points, while Madisonville-North Hopkins was second with 107 points, and Castle High, from Indiana, was third with 142 points.

Presley Warren, a junior runner from Evansville Memorial, won the individual title, running the 5K course in 18:59.53. Evansville Memorial’s junior, Matt Schadler, took the boys individual cro9wn with a time of 15:50.51.

The Lady Cougars finished 18th overall with 363 points, while the Cougars were 19th with 497 points. Sophomore Hailey Stallings was the first Lady Cougar across the finish line, coming in 19th overall with a time of 21:26.91. Defending Region 2 champion, junior Jarrett Crawford, was the first Cougars to finish with a time of 17:28.11.

Sophomore Kaylee Masden, who ran most of the season last year wearing a knee brace while recovering from a basketball injury, was the second Lady Cougar to finish, coming in 84th overall with a time of 24:02.00. Others earning points for Grayson County included junior Grace Childress, 100th in 24:43.33, sophomore Emery Crume, 105th in 24:56.13, and senior Shannon Smith, 108th in 25:01.34.

Finishing out of the points were sophomore Rachel McMahan, 115th in 25:20.82, junior Kayla Matthews, 134th in 26:12.34, and junior Kennedy Childress, 143rd in 26:57.85.

Other point-winners for the Cougars included junior Nate Saltsman, 111th in 19:28.98. junior Jacob Stinnett, 132nd in 19:51.87, junior Eli Thomas, 136th in 19:56.05, and junior Luke Weedman, 142nd in 20:01.12.

Running out of the points for the Cougars were, eighth-grader Eli Helm, 176th in 20:39.29, freshman Isaac DePoyster, 196th in 21:08.99, sophomore Gabriel Mudd, 229th in 22:02.53, eighth-grader Lucas Gallagher, 247th in 22:31.70, and junior Brennan Childress, 298th in 25:03.65.

The Cougars will be running this Saturday afternoon the the Warren East Raider Twilight Run, at Ephram White Park, in Bowling Green. Elementary school races begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by middle school races at 4:55 p.m. and varsity races beginning at 5:35 p.m.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

