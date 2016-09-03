Keen and constant vigilance

What a jewel we have in the Waterfront Park! This summer, I visited it frequently with my grandchildren, Maya age 7 and Tyson age 5. The Adventure Playground and Waterplay Area are incredible, and the children spent hours playing in the water, climbing on the equipment, and running endlessly around the beautiful facilities.

But the true value of our wonderful Waterfront Park is the diversity of the children and families enjoying the Park. Kids of all ages and colors chased each other, played games, ate snacks, laughed, and took turns spinning the merry go round.

So I have to ask, why would our Republican Governor Matt Bevin veto the $420,000 in the recently passed state budget which was allocated to this beautiful gateway to Louisville? Waterfront Park is a wildly popular tourist attraction, hometown amenity and significant economic driver as evidenced by the millions in tax dollars generated by its many fairs, festivals, concerts and events.

What would motivate Bevin to veto such a small sum that provides such a vital economic engine to our city?

He certainly didn’t blink an eye when he awarded $500,000 to his cronies to launch a partisan investigation of former Governor Steve Beshear. Nor did it bother him to shell out $625,000 in penalties to a road contractor for backing out of a needed road safety improvement project in a Democratic State Representative’s district who refused to switch parties.

The $420,000 Gov. Bevin cut from the Waterfront Park is just another example of his misguided and treacherous mission to play politics over what’s best for our commonwealth.

Gov. Bevin’s problems with transparency and truth began with his flip-flopping on the release of his tax returns, and have grown so exponentially that it is difficult to keep track of the dishonesty, retaliation and legal obfuscation that have marked his administration’s first eight months.

Just as I kept a watchful eye on my grandchildren at Waterfront Park this summer, it is clear that keen and constant vigilance is needed with this governor who—much like a child—believes he can run amok with no consequences. I urge you to stay alert with me and loudly question this man’s dangerous actions at every turn.

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_State-Rep.-Mary-Lou-Marzian.jpg