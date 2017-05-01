Basham talks banking at GCHS

In the nearly 20 years since Wes Basham walked the halls of GCHS as a student, he has risen through the ranks in banking.

Currently a VP and Commercial Lender with First Kentucky Bank, he recently returned to the school to talk about that path with brother Josh Basham’s Economics and Geography class. He also shared lessons learned along the way.

“There’s not a day that’s the same,” said Basham, in explaining his passion for his chosen field.

The 1997 GCHS and 2001 Kentucky Wesleyan graduate described his college experience as key in developing many of the skills he uses today.

He recommended writing and math as academic essentials, while stressing “soft skills,” such as a strong work ethic and the ability to deal with people.

Basham credits hard work for his successes, and sets a variety of personal work goals above and beyond those expected by his employer.

He advised students to “never let anyone outwork you, and never stop learning.”

Basham talked about his current role in commercial lending and some of the financial basics the teens should know as they grow ever nearer to making their own life decisions.

Courtesy photo Wes Basham, a VP and commercial lender with First Kentucky Bank, recently returned to GCHS to talk about the path that led him to where he is today. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_1583.jpg Courtesy photo Wes Basham, a VP and commercial lender with First Kentucky Bank, recently returned to GCHS to talk about the path that led him to where he is today. Courtesy photo http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_IMG_1586.jpg Courtesy photo