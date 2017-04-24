Operation Preparation provides opportunities for community and students

Making sure students are college and career ready is a goal everyone can help achieve. With a major impact on the ability of communities to attract new jobs, and businesses to hire qualified employees, it is also a goal that benefits everyone.

Volunteers are needed to meet one-on-one with local 8th graders to help them identify their career aspirations, along with the education, training and skills required. Community volunteers are the heart of Operation Preparation, and can have a big impact in preparing students for a successful future, whether college or career.

GCMS 8th grade sessions will be held April 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m.

For more details or to volunteer, contact Angie Jones at [email protected] or 589-9030.

About Operation Preparation

The Kentucky Department of Education’s Unbridled Learning: College/Career Readiness for All initiative is designed to ensure every student is prepared for college and/or career by the time they graduate from high school. Advising is a key strategy for reaching this goal. Yet, in Kentucky, school counselors face an average 450:1 student to counselor ratio, presenting challenges for establishing effective advising programs.