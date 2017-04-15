Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between April 3, 2017 and April 11, 2017.

Clay W. Akridge, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Driving Without License/Negligence in Accident.

Robert M. Alexander, 28, McDaniels, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Daniel L. Armes, 26, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.

Wendell L. Asberry, 52, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Hamilton C. Austin, 22, Louisville, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Dacota G. Brooks, 24, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Tracy T. Brooks, 40, Leitchfield, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Dudley S. Brummett, 35, Lancaster, KY. Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Justin N. Call, 33, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

John W. Carroll, 24, Caneyville, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $706.00 Bond.

Christopher W. Coates, 40, Millwood, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.

Randall R. Coates, 33, Leitchfield, KY. Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

Charles M. Colmore, 29, Clarkson, KY. Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Curtis W. Cook, 40, Stanford, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Juan Covince, 42, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Robert Duncan, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear.

Tara N. Duncan, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense); Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Alejandro Escamilla, 31, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Juan Felipe, 31, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Christian A. Goostree, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.

Casie N. Hale, 22, Louisville, KY. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Nicholas A. Hassler, 29, Elizabethtown, KY. Failure to Appear – $728.00 Bond; Failure to Appear – $134.00 Bond.

Gaspar Hernandez, 22, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Juan Hernandez, 26, Russell Springs, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Tina M. Hicks, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $60.00 Bond.

Robert H. Hoben, 50, Clarkson, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

James D. Holtzclaw, 21, Caneyville, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500 – $500.00 Bond.

Casandra J. Johnson, 43, Leitchfield, KY. Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree – Codeine.

Lisa R. Kerr, 48, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana.

Brandy L. Lee, 34, Leitchfield KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond; Failure to Appear – $10,000.00 Bond.

Norbel Leon, 35, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

William L. McCormick, 49, Lincoln, KY. Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD).

John McFarland, 25, Georgetown, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Enrique Mendoza, 18, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Ryan N. Meredith, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Carlos Merritt, 38, Hopkinsville, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 4 gms Cocaine).

Jassmen L. Miller, 32, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Appear.

Aaron D. Miller, 44, Leitchfield, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.

Eric S. Monroe, 29, Shelbyville, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Russell R. Moore, 33, Caneyville, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $218.00 Bond.

Octaviano Muniz-Cadena, 32, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Paul A. Nash, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense (Aggravated Circumstance).

Anthony S. Nugent, 38, Leitchfield, KY. Registered Sex Offender School Restrictions.

Brian Oles, 59, Benton, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 3rd Offense.

Casuga L. Olsen, 21, Leitchfield, KY. No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Apolinario Perez, 37, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Eric A. Phillips, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Shari G. Pitman, 53, Leitchfield, KY. Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500; Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500; Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $10,000; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Raymond E. Plamp, Jr., 44, Leitchfield, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Williams Raymer, 30, Radcliff, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500.

Noah P. Reed, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Marijuana.

Jason D. Rice, 46, Stanford, KY. Burglary, 1st Degree.

Ian D. Robbins, 18, Clarkson, KY. License to be in Possession; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense; Instructional Permit Violations; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Speeding 05 MPH Over Limit.

Roman Roblero, 27, Monticello, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Andrew B. Saltsman, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Kirby D. Sandlin, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Wear Seatbelts; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

Crystal F. Scott, 42, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Edward L. Scott, 48, Clarkson, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $183.00 Bond; Non-Payment of Fines – $25.00 Bond; Non-Payment of Fines – $93.00 Bond.

Faith R. Sea, 33, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear.

Wesley Slaughter, 46, Caneyville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Robert J. Stinnett, 37, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater – (Less Than 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Paul E. Strickland, 30, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.

Lori A. Taylor, 35, Central City, KY. Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Under $500 within Six Month Period – $164.00 Bond.

Kasey Tomes, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Christopher L. VanMeter, 28, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear.

Roberto Vasquez, 31, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Mixi Ventura, 20, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Joshua Wells, 24, Mammoth Cave, KY. Falsely Reporting an Incident; Perjury, 2nd Offense.