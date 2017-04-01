Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between March 20, 2017 and March 27, 2017.

Christina M. Basham, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Contempt of Court by Witness, Juror Officer.

Shawn Boyer, 24, Horse Branch, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Charles E. Cann, 34, Clarkson, KY. Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon – $5,000.00 Bond.

Charles M. Colmore, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Jason F. Constant, 39, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear – $6,000.00 Bond.

Dustin W. Cox, 33, Madisonville, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

Domineek Evans, 27, Covington, KY. Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Heather Evans, 35, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond; Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Marqukes George, 25, Paducah, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Domeeka Goldsberry, 28, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence.

Robert Hawes, 23, Benton, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Tommy G. Hayse, 65, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Assault, 1st Degree – Domestic Violence.

Rogelio Hernandez-Casas, 37, Bowling Green, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Rachel N. James, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500.

Stephen Johnson, 30, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Brandon Kipper, 24, Leitchfield, KY. Contempt of Court by Witness, Juror Officer.

Andrew Krohn, 21, Bowling Green, KY. Harassing Communications; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Jeremy K. Lucas, 36, Bowling Green, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 3rd Offense; Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Mary B. Lucas, 37, Big Clifty, KY. Endanger the Welfare of a Minor; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Joseph Lyons, 60, Lexington, KY. Forgery, 3rd Degree.

Jacob Mattern, 55, Caneyville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Tracy Matthews, 45, Louisville, KY. Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Controlled Substance Under $10,000; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Offense.

Jesse Maulden, 37, Magnolia, KY. Carrying a Concealed Weapon; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 10 Drug Unspecified SCH 1 & 2); Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Illegal Possession of Legend Drug; No Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates).

Kevin B. McStoots, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree.

Brian K. Melvin, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Technical Violation).

Frank E. Melvin, 56, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense) – $1,000.00 Bond.

Darvin Morales-Tomas, 29, Bowling Green, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Victor C. Neal, 19, Morgantown, KY. Failure to Appear.

Christian D. Neff, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Contempt of Court by Witness, Juror Officer.

Kameron R. Owens, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense.

Brandi L. Paris, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Misdemeanor Offense).

Bhaves K. Patel, 27, Bronston, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Barry E. Payton, 33, Caneyville, KY. Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree.

Donna Powell, 44, Benton, KY. Possession of Marijuana.

David R. Raley, 32, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Appear.

Christopher G. Ray, 21, Owensboro, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Tyler W. Ryan, 25, Bowling Green, KY. Careless Driving; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transporation; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Michael Sampson, 43, Paducah, KY. Trafficking Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.

Joshua J. Sandlin, 31, Clarkson, KY. Flagrant Non-Support – $4,000.00 Bond; Failure to Appear – $5,000.00 Bond; Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Christopher Schenk, Jr., 18, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $100.00 Bond.

Amadou S. Seck, 20, Louisville, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Glenett M. Shoffner, 40, Bradfordsville, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000 – $10,000.00 Bond; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender I; Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Darren Simpson, 24, Lewisport, KY. Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Jennifer L. Smith, 34, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Paul E. Strickland, 30, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Christopher L. VanMeter, 28, Clarkson, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Joshua Wells, 24, Mammoth Cave, KY. Falsely Reporting an Incident; Perjury, 2nd Degree.

Crystal G. Wilson, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Under $500.

Josue E. Yanes-Cruz, 23, Bowling Green, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.