Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Jan. 16, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2017.

Gene D. Adkins, 48, Virgie, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000.

Reginald Allen, 34, Cincinnati, OH. Carry Concealed Weapon by Prior Deadly Weapon Felony Offender.

Qaisar Al-Mentifijy, 51, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Timothy Ashlock, 56, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Malcolm Billings, 39, Henderson, KY. Theft of Identity of Another without Consent.

Joshua Blessitt, 34, Clarkson, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Cultivating Marijuana (5 Plants or More), 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

Shawn Boyer, 24, Horse Branch, KY. Failure to Render Aid; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Sarah R. Butler, 28, Upton, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Fatima L. Campos, 18, Louisville, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Fredis Campos, 48, Louisville, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Heather Carwile, 24, Big Clifty, KY. Failure to Appear.

Matthew B. Conley, 34, Mt. Sterling, KY. Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Henry J. Doerr, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Resisting Arrest; Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury).

Johnny Eaton, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $68.00 Bond.

Tracy M. Embry, 37, Clarkson, KY. Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense.

Michael D. Farris, 43, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

David S. Geary, 36, Clarkson, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Sara E. Geary, 27, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Misdemeanor Offense).

Juan Godina-Gaeta, 46, Versailles, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Michael Groves, 29, Chicago, IL. Assault, 3rd Degree – Police Officer or Probation Officer.

Paul Hamm, 51, Georgetown, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 10 D.U. Opiates).

Christopher W. Harper, 34, Clarkson, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $113.00 Bond; Failure to Appear – $1,000.00 Bond.

Charles E. Haycraft, 48, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear – $375.00 Bond; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates) – $10,000.00 Bond.

Megan M. Hayes, 26, Caneyville, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Omer R. Higdon, 67, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Samuel Hurd, 30, Parker Lake, KY. Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process.

Larissa E. Keown, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree.

James D. Kirksey, 41, Louisville, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 4 gms Cocaine).

Jessie Lee, 32, Tompkinsville, KY. Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Gabriel Lopez-Gomez, 28, Versailles, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

James B. Miller, 30, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Jeffery Mills, 25, Louisville, KY. Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Matthew L. Minton, 32, Clarkson, KY. Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Non-Payment of Fines – $153.00 Bond; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; License to be in Possession.

Joshua T. Newsome, 25, Clarkson, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Howard Noble, 53, Dayton, OH. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Anthony M. Noe, 46, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence.

Jeremy A. Parks, 41, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Fines.

Thomas D. Paul, 24, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense.

Rita F. Payton, 57, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD).

Edward S. Pendleton, 41, Louisville, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All others $500 or More but Under $10,000.

Curtis Pinnegar, 47, Leitchfield, KY. Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.

Justin Poore, 27, Monticello, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd or Greater Offense.

Brian Quinn, 30, Owensboro, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine).

Jeremy Reyna, 32, Whitley City, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Tina Roof, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks $10,000 or More.

Miguel Sanchez-Gutierrez, 41, Versailles, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Albert R. Sanders, 51, Millwood, KY. Carrying a Concealed Weapon; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Angel C. Smith, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Brandi L. Smithson, 40, Clarkson, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $93.00 Bond; Non-Payment of Fines – $183.00 Bond.

Paul E. Strickland, 29, Caneyville, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000.

Jennifer L. Tipton, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Angel Tolentino, 34, Ashmore, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Matthew D. Toms, 23, Anneta, KY. Probation Violation (for Misdemeanor Offense).

Genaro Vazquez-Martinez, 24, Louisville, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Humberto Vela De Luna, 36, Versailles, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Nathan Walker, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Marijuana.

Amanda L. Williams, 33, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines; Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

Ellen R. Wiseman, 57, Radcliff, KY. Probation Violation (for Technical Violation).

Ferna Zaragoza-Gonzalez, 25. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.