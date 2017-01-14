Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Jan. 2, 2017 and Jan. 9, 2017.

Marcus Anderson, 50, Big Clifty, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

James D. Armes, 35, Millwood, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Hamilton C. Austin, 22. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle).

Joseph S. Barnes, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Trafficking in Marijuana (Greater Than 5 lbs), 1st Offense; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Corbin Bass, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

James E. Bates, 28, Radcliff, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $193.00 Bond.

Mickey Beahl, 35, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear – $1,000.00 Bond.

Stewart R. Bullock, 33, Clarkson, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000; Cultivating Marijuana (5 Plants or More), 1st Offense.

Christopher P. Cilyok, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Dustin M. Cinnamon, 30, Whitesburg, KY. Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Richard A. Clemons, 46, Leitchfield, KY. Parole Violation (for Technical Violation).

Scottie L. Clemons, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

Oscar O. Diaz, 38. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Oscar Diaz-Lopez, 25, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Brycen Elmore, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Burglary, 1st Degree; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree.

Tracy M. Embry, 36, Clarkson, KY. Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd Offense.

Andrew D. Floyd, 28, Upton, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Brian K. Fossett, 42, Dayton, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Terance A. Freepartner, 50, Elizabethtown, KY. Possession of Marijuana.

Charles T. Gibson, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) – $25,000.00 Bond; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Mercedes L. Goldsmith, 26, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Jordan Gray, 19, Caneyville, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000; Arson, 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.

Casie N. Hale, 22. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot).

Anthony J. Hayes, 34, Caneyville, KY. Persistent Felony Offender II; Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Kimberly A. Houchin, 41, Bee Springs, KY. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Rodney L. Howell, 37, Brownsville, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Neptalis Juarez, 36, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Misty A. Meredith, 38, Leitchfield, KY. Flagrant Non-Support; Criminal Trespassing, 1st Degree.

Jonathon M. Miller, 36, Fairdale, KY. Flagrant Non-Support.

Charles D. Mullins, 43, Winchester, KY. Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense.

Victor C. Neal, 19, Morgantown, KY. Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Kathy M. Newton, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Trespassing, 1st Degree; Criminal Trespassing, 1st Degree – $5,000.00 Bond; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Tabitha L. Nolder, 25, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Severo Orocio-Soriano, 27, Radcliff, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Esvin Pacheco, 31, Bowling Green, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Jabron L. Petty, 22, Elizabethtown, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree; Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Jack L. Piercy, 20, Hardinsburg, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Jesus Ramirez-Vargas, 21, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

James M. Reeder, 32, Owensboro, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 gms Methamphetamine).

Mainor Rivera-Diaz, 29. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Ian D. Robbins, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Bryan G. Sanchez, 20, Clarkson, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Hector Servano, 28, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE; U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Iskander Shamhorli, 55, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Raymond E. Smith, 35, Caneyville, KY. Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Jonathan A. Strasburger, 30, Caneyville, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Jason Swift, 40, Morgantown, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; No Registration Plates.

Matthew D. Toms, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.

Phuong M. Tran, 23, Louisville, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Bradley Usleaman, 43, Dover, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 1st Offense.

Catarina Vargas, 44, Bowling Green, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Whitney White, 30, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear.