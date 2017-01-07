Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Dec. 26, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017.

William Agrinsoni-Gonzalez, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on Foot).

Nathan Allen, 23, Owensboro, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Everado Aragon-Quintas, 33, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Tracy T. Brooks, 40, Leitchfield, KY. No Registration Plates; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 2nd or Greater Offense.

Michael K. Brown, 20. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Christopher A. Carrico, 40, Owensboro, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

Dillon L. Crain, 20, Clarkson, KY. Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree.

Tanya Decker, 33, Caneyville, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury).

Christian J. Dennison, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Flagrant Non-Support.

Wilbur E. Dupin, 53, Upton, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.

Steven T. Durbin, 38, Hartford, KY. Non-Support – $500.00 Bond.

Kyle A. Early, 40, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $230.00 Bond.

Sara E. Geary, 27, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Charles T. Gibson, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond; Failure to Appear.

Timothy W. Hack, 43, Big Clifty, KY. Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD).

Mimes Hasanovic, 30, Bowling Green, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Mason Johnson, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree; No Operators-Moped License.

Ronny Johnson, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree.

Barry Love, 33, Big Clifty, KY. Non-Payment of Fines; Non-Payment of Fines.

Perry J. Mattingly, 48, Louisville, KY. Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $500 or More but Under $10,000; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License; Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Failure to Wear Seatbelts; Improper Parking Violations; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.

Deandre L. Mayes, 21, Paducah, KY. Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Speeding 26 MPH or Greater Over Speed Limit; License to be in Possession; Reckless Driving.

Jassmen L. Miller, 32, Caneyville, KY. Flagrant Non-Support.

Jabron L. Petty, 22, Elizabethtown, KY. Serving Parole Violation Warrant.

Gavin Piercy, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $1,000.00 Bond.

Myron E. Rich, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Shacori Sandlin, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree.

Alain M. Sandlin, 43, Leitchfield, KY. Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree.

Devin Sebastian, 23, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Advertisement.

Erik T. Simcoe, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Karen S. Staats, 50, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Scotty A. Stanley, 25, Brandenburg, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Tywan A. Swint, 35, Louisville, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 4 Gms Cocaine).

David L. Willoughby, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Christopher J. Woosley, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000.

Bobby L. Zachery, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on Foot); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).