Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Dec. 19, 2016 and Dec. 26, 2016.

Timothy Ashlock, 56, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Fabian Cruz-Castan, 37, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

William J. Daugherty, 39, Louisville, KY. Speeding 17 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Albert A. Decker, 44, Caneyville, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Adam W. Demmy, 23, Caneyville, KY. Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Cody A. Dennison, 23, Owensboro, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition – Firearm.

Willie T. Dennison, 47, Clarkson, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks $10,000 or More.

Dava E. Ewers, 30, Leitchfield, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree.

Mary A. Fraze, 55, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond.

David S. Geary, 36, Clarkson, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Mercedes L. Goldsmith, 26, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Andrew Hampton, 35, Morgantown, KY. Failure to Appear.

Dakota Higdon, 18, Leitchfield, KY. Truancy – Student 18 but Not Yet 21 – $2,800.00 Bond.

Omer R. Higdon, 67, Leitchfield, KY. Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Della Hopson, 40, Leitchfield, KY. Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.

Williams Humes, 18, Louisville, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Brittany R. Jensen, 23, Elizabethtown, KY. Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle; Rear License Not Illuminated.

Daniel T. Jones, 27, Big Clifty, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Brian D. Lee, 38, Leitchfield, KY. No Registration Plates; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Driving DUI Suspended License, 2nd Offense; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense.

Mark D. Matthews, 53, Westview, KY. Failure to Appear.

Jose D. Mejia-Pineda, 31, Owensboro, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Keith Melvin, 20, Custer, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $500 or More but Under $10,000.

James M. Meredith, 43, Caneyville, KY. Cultivating Marijuana (5 Plants or More), 1st Offense – $10,000.00 Bond.

Taylor Milliner, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Criminal Trespassing, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree.

Amy V. Pardue, 40, Campbellsville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Aggravated Circumstance), 2nd.

Bennett L. Rayburn, 34, Lexington, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Joshua J. Sandlin, 31, Clarkson, KY. Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on Foot); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) – $5,000.00 Bond; Speeding 11 MPH Over Limit – $500.00 Bond; Non-Support – $218.00 Bond; Reckless Driving – $500.00 Bond.

Ashley R. Simpson, 33, Clarkson, KY. Failure to Appear – $10,000.00 Bond.

Tanya Winburn, 33, Caneyville, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Evan Yurkovich, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.