Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Dec. 12, 2016 and Dec. 19, 2016.

Edgar Alai-Zepeda, 41, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Leoborbol N. Alcaraz, 39, Elizabethtown, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Hamilton C. Austin, 22, Louisville, KY. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot); Burglary, 2nd Degree; Possession of Burglary Tools; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Kenneth Brady, 29, Nicholasville, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense – (Less Than 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified).

Miguel Calzada-Valdez, 52, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Christopher R. Clark, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Richard A. Clemons, 46, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear.

Michael W. Colburn, 27. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Joshua W. Comley, 21, Lexington, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Gregory L. Cottrell, 56, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Temorr S. Davis, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Monica D. Davison, 43, Louisville, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Marijuana.

Brian T. Decker, 35, Bee Spring, KY. Assault, 1st Degree.

Maurice L. Douglas, 31, Lexington, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Brian Durham, 44, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified; Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree; Failure to Render Aid.

Tracey L. Edwards, 33, Louisville, KY. Robbery, 1st Degree.

David S. Geary, 36, Clarkson, KY. Parole Violation (for Felony Offense).

Christian A. Goosetree, 20, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $228.00 Bond.

Casie N. Hale, 22, Louisville, KY. Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle).

Justin Hamilton, 27, KY. Forgery, 1st Degree.

Feli Hernandez-Dominguez, 21, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Shoan E. Hodges, 32, Clarkson, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree.

Lewis Ireland, 46, Magnolia, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 Gms Methamphetamine).

Joshua Jett, 32, Mayesfield, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 2 Gms Heroin).

Ryan Jones, 30, Radcliff, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Less Than 4 Gms Cocaine).

Princess M. Kipper, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000.

Filadelfo Lopez, 31, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Jose Lopez-Munoz, 38, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Katie N. Marion, 28, Paducah, KY. Failure to Appear.

Raymont McDowell, 23, Louisville, KY. Robbery, 2nd Degree.

Wallace L. Mercer, 29, Leitchfield, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense); Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree – Police Officer – $10,000.00 Bond; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, (on Foot); Assault, 3rd Degree – Police Officer or Probation Officer; Escape, 1st Degree; Non-Payment of Fines; Resisting Arrest – $10,000.00 Bond; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

Patricia G. Miller, 51, Elizabethtown, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $833.00 Bond.

Taylor Milliner, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Trespassing, 2nd Degree.

Robert M. Mudd, 39, Leitchfield, KY. Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Speeding 20 MPH Over Limit.

Luis Oritiz-Gracia, 38, Louisville, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Soriano Orocio, 24, Leitchfield, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Samuel A. Owens, 42, Gray, KY. Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $10,000.

Kyle Perry, 31, Georgetown, KY. Flagrant Non-Support.

Jerry H. Poole, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified.

Tyler W. Price, 24, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree.

Benjamin Robinson, 22, Falls of Rough, KY. Probation Violation (for Felony Offense).

Adam L. Roof, 19, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified; Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree.

Michelle D. Rox, 39, Louisville, KY. Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.

Robert M. Still, 39, Richmond, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (Greater Than or Equal to 2 Gms Heroin).

Jonathan A. Strasburger, 30, Caneyville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.

Daniel Thompson, 35, Cincinnati, OH. Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Marcos Torres-Perez, 37, KY. U.S. Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Theodore H. Whitaker, 37, Elizabethtown, KY. Failure to Appear.