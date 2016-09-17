Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Sept. 5, 2016 and Sept. 12, 2016.

Saleh Al Garad, 33. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Aaron D. Aubrey, 30, Hudson, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Harry J. Barclay, 28. Non-Payment of Fines – $351.00 Bond; Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense – Class A Misdemeanor; Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense – Class A Misdemeanor; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Under $500.

Roger L. Burks, 55, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st and 2nd Offense).

Scott L. Bybee, 28, Louisville, KY. Trafficking in Marijuana (Less Than 8 oz), 1st Offense – $1,000.00 Bond; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree.

Jennifer S. Carter, 44, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Robert A. Carter, 34, Millwood, KY. Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Speeding 20 MPH Over Limit; Reckless Driving; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot).

Joey D. Childress, 42, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500.

Jordan C. Clark, 33, Leitchfield, KY. Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

Rodney Crick, 41, Sacramento, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Gilbert L. Decker, 47, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Cristin P. Durham, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense.

Amanda Edsell, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Custodial Interference – Felony.

Jonathan D. Edsell, 38, Leitchfield, KY. Custodial Interference – Felony.

Richard L. Epperson, 57, Louisville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Latisha D. Foreman, 29, Caneyville, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

Bobby M. Freeman, 34, Louisville, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Under $500; Theft of Legend Drug, 1st Offense or Value Under $300.

Darrin S. Gardner, 47, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear – $500.00 Bond; Non-Payment of Fines – $758.00 Bond.

Charles T. Gibson, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Theft by Deception – Include Cold Checks Under $500 – $500.00 Bond.

Pedro D. Gil-Mejia, 42. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Gregory T. Hampton, 34, Maldraugh, KY. Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Craig Hart, 57. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (< 10 D.U. Opiates).

Tiffany Hodges, 33, Munfordville, KY. Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property; Murder; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000; Kidnapping (Victim Death).

Michael J. Howard, 35, Leitchfield, KY. Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 1st Offense.

Christopher M. Key, 37, Big Clifty, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Bart O. Lambert, 47, Horse Branch, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Brandon Lambert, 40, Caneyville, KY. Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order – $3,301.22 Bond.

Karen Lee, 49, Ekron, KY. Violation of a Foreign EPO/DVO.

Coty D. Leslie, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree.

Christopher B. McLimore, 31, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear.

Breanna H. Mercer, 21, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear.

Jeremy R. Miller, 38, Caneyville, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

Steve L. Murphy, 23, Louisville, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $198.00 Bond; Serving Bench Warrant for Court.

Angela L. New, 43, Upton, KY. Murder – $500,000.00 Bond; Robbery, 1st Degree; Kidnapping (With Serious Physical Injury).

Brittany Parsons, 22, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear.

Ernest W. Popham, 35, Hardinsburg, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Daniel L. Portman, 37, Radcliff, KY. Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Flagrant Non-Support; No Registration Plates; No Operators-Moped License; Failure to or Improper Signal; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle).

Tyler W. Price, 24, Louisville, KY. Failure to Appear – $1,500.00 Bond; Failure to Appear.

Sammy Ratliff, 24, Berea, KY. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (< 2 Gms Heroin).

Heather A. Roberts, 21, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $158.00 Bond.

Bobbie Roof, 38, Millwood, KY. Failure to Appear – $5,000.00 Bond; Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Hajro Salihovic, 28, Bowling Green, KY. Fraudulent Use of Credit Card $500 < $10,000; Parole Violation (For Felony Offense).

Nelson Sarabia-Eusebio, 33. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Zachery T. Stacy, 25, Louisville, KY. Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

James Tolson, 29, Georgetown, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Gaudenci Velazquez-Cruz, 30. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Marcus Wallace, 33, Butler, AL. Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (< 2 Gms Heroin).

Preston C. Walters, 18, Elizabethtown, KY. Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol) – $10,000.00 Bond; Possession of Marijuana – $10,000.00 Bond; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.

Amanda J. West, 45, Clarkson, KY. Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Melanie H. Young, 34, Clarkson, KY. Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.