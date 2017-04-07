Ft. Knox Federal sponsoring free photos with Easter Bunny

If you want your picture taken with Peter Cottontail, then hop on down to the Leitchfield branch of the Fort Knox Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, April 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (CST).

Free photographs of children with a costumed Easter Bunny will be provided when accompanied by parent or guardian. Free candy and registration for a gift basket door prize will also be available.

“Fort Knox Federal is very involved in and committed to the communities we serve. From fun events like children’s pictures with the Easter Bunny to supporting worthwhile fundraising events like Relay for Life, Fort Knox Federal and its employees are involved,” said Ray Springsteen, Fort Knox Federal President and CEO.

Heidi Baldwin, the Credit Union’s Leitchfield Branch manager, said the free photos with the Easter Bunny is an event her entire staff looks forward to each year.

